A day after clinching the top spot in the Pioneer League North for the first half, the Idaho Falls Chukars split a doubleheader at Great Falls.
The Chukars (21-16) held off the Voyagers in the opener 6-5, then lost the nightcap 7-4.
Great Falls scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to pull within one run in the opener, but Brady Cox closed it out to earn his first save of the season. Cody Davenport picked up his first win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Great Falls (15-22) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning of Game 2. Starter Cole Watts pitched three innings, and struck out two while giving up six hits and the four runs. The Voyagers added to their lead against the Idaho Falls bullpen, scoring runs in the fourth and fifth.
Juan Carlos Negret and Stephan Vidal each had two hits in the second game. Cole Watts took the loss.
The second game was a makeup game that was rained out on June 26. The Chukars have three more games in the long road swing through Montana. They return to Melaleuca Field on Monday to start a series against Missoula.
Today’s game is at 7 p.m. Probable starters are RHP Bryar Johnson for the Chukars and LHP Avery Weems for the Voyagers.