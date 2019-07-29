The Idaho Falls Chukars lost their fifth straight game, falling 10-4 to the Missoula Osprey at Melaleuca Field on Monday night.
The Osprey (22-20) finished with 19 hits off of three Chukar pitchers. Starter Anthony Veneziano took the loss, giving up 12 hits and nine runs (eight earned) in 4 1/3 innings.
The game was tied at 2-2 entering the fourth inning, but Missoula scored seven runs over the next three innings to put the game away.
Jose Marquez and Clay Dungan each had three hits for the Chukars, and Michael Emodi, the Pioneer League player of the week, finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and run scored.
The Chukars, who clinched the first-half playoff spot last week, are 0-4 in the second half.
The series continues today at 7:15 p.m. Probables are RHP Alec Marsh for the Chukars and RHP Josh McMinn for Missoula.