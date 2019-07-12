The roller-coaster season continues for the Idaho Falls Chukars.
The Chukars, who began the season 13-1, trailed Ogden 18-1 in the seventh inning of Friday’s game at press time.
Idaho Falls entered having lost eight of nine games and continued to struggle against the Raptors, who had scored 21 runs in the first two games and jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings on Friday and continued to step on the gas, plating seven in the fourth and eventually building the lead to 18-0 in the sixth inning.
Idaho Falls managed just four hits through seven innings, but avoided the shutout with a run on a bases-loaded walk by Jose Marquez in the sixth inning.
Chukars right-hander Stephen Ridings made his third start of the season and gave up 10 runs and seven hits in three innings. The Raptors didn’t stop there, racking up 18 hits through seven innings.
The series concludes today at 7:15 p.m. Probable starters are RHP Bryar Johnson for the Chukars and RHP Jeronimo Castro for Ogden.