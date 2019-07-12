The roller-coaster season continues for the Idaho Falls Chukars.
The Chukars, lost to the Ogden Raptors 18-1 at Melaleuca Field on Friday night, and the hot team that started the season 13-1 dropped to 14-10.
Idaho Falls has lost nine of 10 games and continued to struggle against the Raptors, who had scored 21 runs in the first two games and jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings on Friday and continued to step on the gas, plating seven in the fourth and eventually building the lead to 18-0 by the sixth inning.
Idaho Falls managed just five hits, but avoided the shutout with a run on a bases-loaded walk by Jose Marquez in the sixth inning.
Chukars right-hander Stephen Ridings made his third start of the season and gave up 10 runs and seven hits in three innings. The Raptors didn’t stop there, racking up 18 hits through seven innings and 19 hits for the game.
The series concludes today at 7:15 p.m. Probable starters are RHP Bryar Johnson for the Chukars and RHP Jeronimo Castro for Ogden (20-6).