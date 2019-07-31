Missoula broke open a tie game with three runs in the seventh and went on to defeat the Idaho Falls Chukars 7-2 on Wednesday night at Melaleuca Field.
Tied at 2-2, a ground out and two errors led to three Osprey runs and a 5-2 advantage. Kevin Watson added an insurance run with a home run in the eighth.
Idaho Falls (22-21 overall, 1-5 second half) was held to five hits, two coming from Jose Marquez. Clay Dungan and Michael Emodi each had RBIs.
The Osprey improved to 23-21, 3-3.
The Chukars begin a three-game series with Billings tonight. Probable starters are LHP Cole Watts for Idaho Falls. Billings has not named a starter.
All-Star selections
Chukars’ catcher Emodi, infielder Dungan, and relief pitcher Chih-Ting Wang were selected to the Pioneer League vs. Northwest League All-Star Game.
The game is Tuesday at Memorial Stadium in Boise.
Emodi entered Wednesday’s game tied for the league lead with 16 doubles, and leads the Chukars with eight home runs and 32 RBIs.
Dungan is second in the Pioneer League with a .376 average and leads the team with18 multi-hit games.
Wang has four wins out of the bullpen and a 3.46 ERA.