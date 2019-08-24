At Billings, Kember Nacero’s RBI single in the top of the 10th gave the Idaho Falls Chukars the lead, but it wouldn’t last as the Mustangs scored twice in the bottom of the inning for a 6-5 win on Saturday night to had the Chukars their fourth straight loss.
Reniel Ozuna’s single tied the game and a double by TJ Hopkins proved the game-winner.
Joe Lienhard took the loss, giving up two runs (one earned) and three hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Clay Dungan finished 3 for 4 with a double, triple, RBI and two runs scored, and Isaiah Henry was 2 for 4.
The series concludes today with a 1:05 p.m. start. Probables are RHP Grant Gambrell for the Chukars (28-35, 7-19 second half) and LHP Jose Salvador for the Mustangs (34-30, 19-7). Idaho Falls is off Monday, the team’s first off day since the all-star break ending Aug. 7. They return to Melaleuca Field on Tuesday to begin a three-game series with Great Falls.