At Orem, the Orem Owlz, who entered this week’s series with the Chukars in last place in the Pioneer League South, defeated Idaho Falls 7-4 on Thursday night, completing a four-game sweep of the Chukars.
Idaho Falls appeared to have some momentum after taking the final two games at league-leading Ogden, but the team’s inconsistent play continues into the second half of the season.
Thursday’s game was tied 2-2 in the fifth before the Owlz (21-34, 8-9 second half) took the lead on an RBI single by Torii Hunter. Orem broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the sixth, highlighted by a three-run homer by Jeremiah Jackson, his 20th of the season.
Clay Dungan finished 2 for 4 and Michael Emodi was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a homer for the Chukars (26-28, 5-12).
The Chukars return home today to start a four-game series with Billings. First pitch is 7:15 p.m. RHP Stephen Ridings is the probable starter for Idaho Falls.