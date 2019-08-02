At Melaleuca Field, a Michael Emodi RBI single drove in Brady McConnell in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Idaho Falls Chukars a 3-2 win over the Billings Mustangs in the final game of a three-game home series.
The Chukars (24-22, 3-6 second half) held a 2-1 lead over the Mustangs (21-26, 6-3) through eight innings before Billings knotted the game 2-2 with a solo home run by Leonardo Seminati. The score remained unchanged through the end of the ninth to force extra innings.
Isaiah Henry led Idaho Falls at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a double, while McConnell had a home run, an RBI and two runs scored. Joe Lienhard took the win on the mound, allowing no runs on no hits while walking none and striking out none in one inning pitched.
The Chukars now enter a break in their schedule for the Pioneer League-Northwest League All-Star game, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Stadium in Boise. Infielder Clay Dungan, pitcher Chih-Ting Wang and catcher Michael Emodi were selected to the Pioneer League All-Star team. The Chukars will resume their second half season schedule Thursday at Ogden to begin an eight-day road trip to Utah.