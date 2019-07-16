The Idaho Falls Chukars extended their win streak to two games on Tuesday night, downing the Orem Owlz 8-6 at Melaleuca Field.
The Chukars entered the night just one game ahead of Missoula in the Pioneer League North, but the rollercoaster season has taken a slight upturn against Orem.
The Owlz (10-20) scored twice in the first inning to take the early lead, but starter Chukars’ starter Anthony Veneziano, who made his second start of the homestand, settled down and gave up single runs in the fourth and fifth.
By then, the Chukars’ offense started to click, with a two-run double by Rhett Aplin and an RBI single by Isaiah Henry putting Idaho Falls up 4-2 in the third.
Orem eventually tied the game at 4-4. The Chukars retook the lead on a wild pitch, and then added on when Clay Dungan slapped a RBI single to right in the sixth and Juan Carlos Negret doubled to left to score Dungan and Aplin, giving Idaho Falls an 8-4 advantage. The Owlz made it interesting in the ninth with a two-run homer to close within 8-6, but Jose Ramirez struck out Caleb Scires to end the game.
Jose Marquez, Dungan and Negret each finished with two hits. Aplin finished 3 for 5 with three RBIs.
The series concludes tonight at 7:15 p.m. at Melaleuca Field. Probable starters are RHP Alec Marsh for the Chukars and LHP Yoel De Leon for the Owlz. The Chukars have an off day on Thursday before starting a series an 11-game roadtrip at Billings on Friday.