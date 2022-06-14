The Chukars ran their win streak to three games with a 15-3 win Tuesday over the Ogden Raptors.
First baseman Hunter Hisky finished 3 for 5 with three RBIs and Dusty Stroup also knocked in three runs for Idaho Falls (14-3).
Stroup and Eric Callahan homered for the Chukars in support of starter Ramsay Romana, who improved to 2-0 after giving up two earned runs in 5.2 innings.
The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.
