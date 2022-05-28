Shortstop Eric Callahan belted a second-inning grand slam and finished with six RBIs as the Chukars downed Boise 10-3 Friday evening.
Idaho Falls (2-1) had a two RBIs from right fielder Calvin Estrada and starter Sam Kornstad gave up just three runs in six innings to pick up the win.
The series moves to Boise on Saturday as the Hawks and Chukars face off beginning at 7 p.m.
