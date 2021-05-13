The Idaho Falls Chukars announced that two players have signed Letters of Intent to join the club prior to the 2021 Pioneer League Season.

LHP Victor Rodriguez and INF Brooks Benson will be invited to the team’s spring camp starting in mid-May before the official start of the regular season on May 22.

Rodriguez is a 24-year-old pitcher from Maracaibo, Venezuela, who was part of the Arizona Diamondbacks Dominican Summer League team in 2015 and 2016. A converted outfielder, he hit .251/.316/.299 with 1 HR and 40 RBI in 121 games. He will now make his return to the MLB developmental system on the mound.

Brooks Benson is a infielder who played two seasons for independent teams in 2019 and 2020. His best year came for the Monterey Amberjacks of the Pecos league in Monterey, CA, where he slashed .245/.351/.577 with 16 HR and 47 RBI in 44 games in 2019. Brooks is a native of Parker, CO.

The Chukars’ roster now is at 22 players, the minimum requirement for roster size per

Pioneer League rules. The Pioneer League requires active rosters to have no less than 22 players and no more than 25. The Chukars will play their first exhibition game on Wednesday, May 19 at Melaleuca Field at 7:15 pm against the Boise Hawks. Media Day will take place before the game on the 19th from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Opening Day is Saturday, May 22 at 7:15 p.m. vs. the Billings Mustangs.