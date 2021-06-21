The Idaho Falls Chukars picked up two wins on Monday, the first coming after Sunday’s knockout home run extra-inning win by the Paddleheads was deemed by the Pioneer League to have violated extra-inning rules and was replayed on Mondday with the Chukars winning the home run derby.
Idaho Falls then defeated the Paddleheads in the regularly scheduled game 17-10.
Six different Chukars had at least two RBIs, with Matt Feinstein leading the way with a 3-5 effort with a homer and three RBIs.
The Chukars are off on Tuesday and play at Rocky Mountain on Wednesday.