The Chukars are hotter than they've ever been this season.
With a 16-1 win over Rocky Mountain Saturday night, Idaho Falls notched its fifth straight victory this season, and all have come by double-figure margins.
On Saturday, Sam Little, Andrew Don and Webb Little each delivered three hits for the Chukars, who got a six-inning, seven-strikeout outing from starter Eric Brodkowitz.
Idaho Falls posted five runs in the second and third innings apiece, setting the stage for a sixth-straight win. First pitch of Game 5 of this six-game series between the Chukars and Vibes is set for 4 p.m. Sunday.