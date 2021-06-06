Chukars logo

The Chukars are hotter than they've ever been this season.

With a 16-1 win over Rocky Mountain Saturday night, Idaho Falls notched its fifth straight victory this season, and all have come by double-figure margins.

On Saturday, Sam Little, Andrew Don and Webb Little each delivered three hits for the Chukars, who got a six-inning, seven-strikeout outing from starter Eric Brodkowitz.

Idaho Falls posted five runs in the second and third innings apiece, setting the stage for a sixth-straight win. First pitch of Game 5 of this six-game series between the Chukars and Vibes is set for 4 p.m. Sunday.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Post Register. Reach him 208-542-6772 and follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

Tags

Recommended for you