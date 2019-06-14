At Billings, Montana, the Idaho Falls Chukars opened their 2019 season on Friday night with a 5-2 win over the Billings Mustangs.
Despite leaving 10 runners on base and finishing just 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position, the Chukars made the most of their nine hits and took advantage of a strong pitching performance from reliever Nathan Webb, who struck out 10 and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings in relief of lefty starter Angel Zerpa.
Idaho Falls (1-0) broke open a 2-2 tie in the fourth inning scoring on a wild pitch and a throwing error by the Mustangs (0-1).
The Chukars added an insurance run on a solo homer in the ninth by first baseman Rhett Aplin.
Aplin finished 2 for 5 as did designated hitter Chris Hudgins. Zerpa tossed 4.1 innings and struck out four while giving up five hits and two runs.
The teams play the second of the three-game series today at 6:35 p.m.