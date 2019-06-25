The Idaho Falls Chukars’ season-opening win streak came to an end Tuesday night.
Host Great Falls scored four runs in the first, then had to rally with two runs in the bottom of the sixth and an insurance run in the eighth to down the Chukars 7-5, snapping Idaho Falls’ win streak at nine.
The Chukars were held to just three hits and fell behind early when the Voyagers (5-5) scored four runs in the first off of I.F. starter Nathan Webb, who stuck out eight, but gave up six runs (four earned) in 5.2 innings to take the loss.
Even so, the Chukars (9-1) took the lead in the top of the sixth as Rhett Aplin belted a three-run homer, his fifth of the season, putting Idaho Falls up 5-4.
Great Falls responded in the bottom of the inning with two runs to retake the lead and the Chukars couldn’t recover.
The series continues today at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, the Chukars defeated Billings 18-6. Idaho Falls had 19 hits and eight of the nine starters recorded an RBI.
Notes: Tuesday transactions: RHP Grant Gambrell assigned to Idaho Falls. IF Rafael Romero assigned to Burlington from Idaho Falls.