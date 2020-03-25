(Idaho Falls, ID) – In accordance with guidance from the State of Idaho’s “Stay Home” order, the City of Idaho Falls is closing city facilities.
The closures will not impact the delivery of essential city services to the public. Water, sewer, sanitation, power, police, fire and emergency services will all continue to function. Residents will still be able to pay power and utility bills online, at the drop box or at the 24/7 kiosk, both located outside on the west side of city hall. Other online services such as plan reviews will still be available electronically.
“The order is to protect the life, safety and well-being of all members of our community,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “As City leaders we intend to take this order seriously and we encourage the entire city to take this seriously as well.”
All city facilities are closed to public business. Those facilities include police and fire stations, public works facilities, the Idaho Falls Library, city hall and the city hall annex. Most city services will still be available and limited city staff will still be working and available via phone and email.
Parks and Recreation facilities are also closed. Parks, trails, green spaces and city golf courses remain open with strict social distancing. All park playgrounds and restrooms are also being closed.
Residents who have questions about the impacts of the State’s order on them and their individual employment situations should contact their respective employers. Residents with questions about city services that are available may still call city departments during normal business hours. Closures of city facilities are expected to last at least for the duration of Governor Little’s 21 day “Stay-Home” order.
Additional information on the order issued by Governor Little can be found at https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/. Follow city on social media for more information about city closures or Eastern Idaho Public Health at www.eiph.idaho.gov for local health information about COVID-19.