Clemson is No. 1 in the USA Today coaches’ preseason poll for a second straight year. The Tigers received 38 of 65 first-place votes in the poll released Thursday. Clemson is seeking its third national title in five years after losing 42-25 to LSU in last season’s championship game. Ohio State, which lost 29-23 to Clemson in a Fiesta Bowl semifinal last year, is second in the poll and received 17 first-place votes. Alabama, Georgia and LSU round out the top five. Alabama received four first-place votes. LSU got six while Georgia did not get a No. 1 vote. Just outside the top 25 was Boise State. The Broncos were tied for 26th with Tennessee with 111 points. The preseason Associated Press Top 25 will be released Aug. 24.
Clemson No. 1 in preseason poll; Boise State tied for 26th
- ASSOCIATED PRESS
