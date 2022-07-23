Clyde Nelson is a staple in the community. He’s an assistant coach for Madison’s boys basketball team, he coached at Sugar-Salem for two years, he taught at Brigham Young University-Idaho and he coached the Ricks College basketball team for nine years.
In April of 2021, Nelson went in for a routine checkup. By May, a doctor had diagnosed him with cancer.
The doctor ran a few tests and found Nelson’s PSA (prostate-specific antigen) levels a little high, a possible warning sign of prostate cancer. He recommended Nelson see a urologist.
The urologist checked Nelson for signs of the cancer and didn’t notice anything amiss. Plus, Clyde hadn’t yet experienced any of the symptoms of prostate cancer.
The doctor ran a prostate biopsy anyway.
The urologist contacted him two days later and told him he had prostate cancer.
“It was scary to me,” Nelson said. “When they told me (the doctor) said, ‘Well it’s an early stage and, you know, we can get taken care of. And then also prostate cancer, if you’re going to get (cancer) that’s a good one to get. It’s not as hard as the other ones.’”
Prostate cancer has a survival rate of more than 90%, but the diagnosis still terrified Nelson and his family.
“The cancer work just scared me to death and always has,” Nelson said. “Even after treatments, I still worry about, you know what I’ve got and if it’s taken care of.”
That cancer work included 25 standard radiation treatments followed by brachytherapy, where a doctor injects radiation seeds into the prostate gland to target a small area of tissue.
The radiation treatment went smoothly at first, Nelson said. He would go into the clinic and sit down and the machine would send radiation into his body. It almost felt like getting a standard X-ray.
“The first two weeks or the first three weeks, it’s like you don’t even know (you’re going through radiation),” Nelson said. “You go in and they sit you on a table and shoot you (with radiation) and you leave.”
After weeks of treatment those 10 to 15 minute treatments resulted in Nelson feeling constant nausea. Most food began to look unappetizing and he lost 45 pounds.
During brachytherapy Nelson would have 17 six-inch needles inserted into his prostate gland. Typically, a painkiller similar to the epidural anesthesia women receive before giving birth would prevent him from feeling the pain.
“I didn’t feel it right (when they put the needles in),” Nelson said. “But, the very first time the block was wearing off and they said we need to adjust needles and I felt it a lot; they were moving needles around that, that (pain) was visible. ... I felt every needle that they pulled out.”
The low point during Nelson’s treatments came on a Sunday when he woke up feeling sick to his stomach. He urinated every 10 to 15 minutes and every time he went it burned.
“I didn’t know if I was gonna get through the day,” Nelson said. “It was burning, burning—man.”
The next day, Nelson went in for treatments.
“The doctor looked at me and says, ‘You don’t look good.’ I told him I didn’t feel good. And then he said, ‘Oh, you are very dehydrated. We’ll just give you some IVs and hope that’ll help you get a little better,’” Nelson said.
Nelson went through treatments from May to October.
“I think all of the treatments took a toll on both of us just because it lasted for a long time,” Tauna Nelson, Clyde’s wife said. “We were kind of committed to stay home for those weeks.”
Family, friends and golf helped Nelson get through the treatments.
His sisters Lori Kelly and Kris Sherlene would drive three hours from Bountiful to Rexburg with his 94-year-old mother just to spend the day with him.
“My family, especially my wife, have been very, very supportive,” Nelson said. “There were a couple of cases where my kids came and it was a time I really needed somebody. I don’t know if they sensed that or knew that or it was just Good timing. I’m pretty sure that they sensed it.”
The community also rallied around Nelson. One moment that touched him came when 115 people liked or loved his Facebook post telling them Clyde had been diagnosed with cancer. Thirty-three former basketball players reached out to Nelson to express their concern.
“I think we’re surrounded by amazing people in this valley and he has an amazing family,” Tauna Nelson said. “I think they just surrounded him and made him feel like they were always thinking about him. It gave him a big boost that I don’t think he realized that was there until this happened.”
Nelson loves golf and cancer didn’t stop him from playing 18-holes a day with friends like Gary Skidmore, Mike Siepert, Kirk Ricks, Trent Chicos, Tyler Garn and Duane Allen.
“I will say this, so people won’t feel sorry for me, I didn’t miss a day of golf during the summer,” Nelson said. “I went golfing every day.”
The cancer drained his energy and his average dropped by five strokes.
Though Nelson fought his battle with cancer primarily in basketball’s offseason, he still had responsibilities with the team as they trained and competed at basketball camps.
“He wouldn’t let you know,” Madison head basketball coach Shane Humphreys said. “I knew because he would tell me. If you didn’t know he was going through it you would have never known because he didn’t skip a beat. It feels like he was in treatment and he was still coming to all the open gyms. He was super committed and he never used that as an excuse to not show up and coach.”
Eight months have passed since Nelson’s last treatment.
When Clyde first had his PSA levels tested he had 10 ng/ml PSA. Now he has a 1.6 ng/ml PSA. It looks like Clyde’s cancer is gone.
“(The doctors) said if we get it below two then we think we’ve done the job,” Nelson said. “Or at least we have it taken care of. The treatment did what it was supposed to do.”
Nelson is scheduled to see a urologist in two weeks where they’ll decide if the cancer is in complete remission.
In the meantime, you can find him on the golf course or in the gym.