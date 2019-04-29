Perhaps it is just coincidence Blackfoot graduate Hadlie Henderson is a pitcher who also wears the No. 22.
But if Henderson keeps firing bullets the way she did Saturday in Rangely, Colo., the firearm comparisons and nicknames are sure to follow.
Henderson was switched to full automatic during Southern Idaho's opener against Colorado Northwestern on Saturday, hitting target after target to finish with a no-hitter.
Henderson's teammates were of similar caliber at the plate, piling on 13 runs during a 13-0 mercy-rule rout.
Henderson is now 13-4 for the 32-20 Golden Eagles.
Skyline graduate Rylee Jensen had another huge week at the plate for BYU, finishing 7 for 12 with two homers, a double, six runs and three RBIs.
BYU won all four of those games, improving to 24-20. Jensen raised her batting average to .426 and leads BYU in nearly every offensive category. Her efforts this past week earned Jensen West Coast Conference Player of the Week honors.
Blue Mountain got one scoreless inning out of Sugar-Salem graduate Mady Handy on Sunday as the former Diggers' standout closed out a 15-7 win over Yakima Valley. BMCC is now 4-26.
Baseball
Skyline graduate Bridger Taylor clubbed a pair of homers for Southern Virginia this past weekend during losses to No. 10 Salisbury, finishing with five RBIs over the two-game set. SVU is now 14-15.
Representing Bonneville at Regis, Thomas Alexander batted .500 during a pair of wins over Adams State, finishing 4 of 8 with three doubles. Thomas drove home three, scored four and helped push Regis (17-28) to its fifth win over its past six games.
Hillcrest graduate and Blue Mountain freshman Austin Shirley also hit .500 this past weekend, during a doubleheader against Big Bend, finishing 4 for 8 with two runs, two RBIs and a double. BMCC is now 19-18.
Blackfoot product and College of Idaho infielder Dylan Mansanerez had two of his team's three his Saturday during a 9-1 loss at British Columbia. The weekend set in Canada closes the 'Yotes (16-35) season.
Golf
Hillcrest graduate Andy Hess and Madison grad Colten Cordingley took their games to Tucson, Ariz. this past weekend, competing for the Aggies at the Mountain West Conference Championships.
Hess shot even par for the championship, finishing 29th overall with a 70-73-73—216 on the 7,194-yard Omni Tucson National Resort layout.
Cordingley recovered from a slow start to place 54th, posting an 84-75-76—235. USU was 11th in the team competition with a stroke count of 882, 51 back of New Mexico's winning number.
Representing Madison at the Spokane League Match event Apr. 21-22, Lincoln Hirrlinger shot an 81-76—157 to place 18th in a field of 48 for North Idaho. NIC was second as a team with a 604, five back of Spokane.
Track and Field
College of Idaho sprinter and Blackfoot graduate Derek Thomas helped the 'Yotes win the 4x400 meter relay at the BYU Robison Invitational this past weekend, anchoring the relay to a time of 3 minutes, 26.98 seconds.
Also for College of Idaho, Butte County's Mex Buxton finished sixth in the shot put (38 feet, 6 inches), and Hillcrest's Devin Wernette was eighth in the 200 (23.26.
Shelley graduate and Southern Idaho runner Chase Barrow cruised to a runner-up finish in the 10k at the BYU event, posting a time of 33 minutes, 22.92 seconds.
Competing in the same race for CSI, Madison grad Mubarek Haws was seventh in 35:30.47.
Representing the host Cougars in the 400 hurdles, Rigby graduate Scott Mecham placed sixth with a time of 52.72.