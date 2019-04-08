Hadlie Henderson understands the concept of the encore.
Fresh off earning Scenic West Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week honors, the Blackfoot graduate returned to the stage for the Southern Idaho softball team this past week and walked off with four more wins.
Henderson pitched 17 1/3 innings during wins over Southern Nevada and Treasure Valley, picking up wins 9, 10, 11 and 12 on the season.
Henderson allowed just one earned run over the four-game stretch, improving her season record to 12-3 over 90 1/3 innings pitched.
Also competing for the Golden Eagles during wins over Southern Nevada, Henderson's teammate Sherry Boone (Rigby) was a perfect 3 for 3 with two runs, one homer and five RBIs. Boone is now hitting a robust .381 for CSI (27-13).
Representing Skyline at BYU, Rylee Jensen was 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and a stolen base Saturday during a 5-1 road win over Loyola Marymount. That win leaves the Cougars at 16-19.
Southern Virginia junior and Blackfoot graduate Madison Rigby was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs on Wednesday, though it was not enough in a 5-2 loss to Frostburg State. SVU is now 6-22.
Track and Field
Southern Idaho runners Chase Barrow and Shaylee Hill each punched their tickets to the NJCAA National Track and Field Championships this past weekend, competing against a strong field at the War XII meet in Spokane, Wash.
Hill, a Sugar-Salem grad, qualified in the 5k run with a time of 18 minutes, 10 seconds.
Barrow honored his Shelley roots with a time of 32:32 in the 10k.
Baseball
Blackfoot graduate Pacen Hayes continues to slug away for Utah Valley, finishing with four hits, six RBIs, a pair of doubles and a homer during a three-game set against Northern Colorado this past week.
Utah Valley took two of those three games against UNC, improving to 7-23 overall.
Regis sophomore and Bonneville graduate Thomas Alexander clubbed a homer of his own this past week, popping a 2-run shot Sunday during a 10-9 loss to New Mexico Highlands. Regis is now 10-23.
Former Hillcrest standout Austin Shirley was perfect over four plate appearances for Blue Mountain on Saturday, finishing 2 for 2 with two walks, three runs and a double during an 8-7 loss to Big Bend. BMCC is now 14-11.
Southern Virginia slugger and Skyline grad Bridger Taylor finished with two RBIs and three walks Saturday during a doubleheader loss to Penn St.-Harrisburg. Those losses drop the Knights to 10-23.
