March Madness arrives early in the Northwest Athletic Conference, and the Big Bend Vikings are as mad as anyone in the NWAC bracket.
Buoyed by the efforts of Sugar-Salem graduate Kayla Luke and Madison graduates Leah Dougherty and Hannah Wilson, the Vikings have powered into the FInal Four in the 16-team bracket.
Wilson averaged a double-double in the first two rounds of the NWAC tournament this past weekend with a total of 29 points and 20 rebounds.
Dougherty had 38 points and 11 rebounds, and Luke added 10 points and six steals.
Big Bend (27-4) will take on Umpqua in Saturday’s semfinal round.
Competing for Oregon Tech in the NAIA National Championships, Firth graduate Bailey Nelson totaled eight points and seven rebounds over two games. The Owls fell in the second round to Antelope Valley, closing the season 24-10.
Also closing out her 2018-19 season, Ririe graduate and Westminster guard Sicilee Williams had 10 points and five assists during a 67-54 win over Regis. WIlliams’ Griffins lost to Colorado Mesa in the championship game, ending 21-7.
Men’s basketball
North Idaho College made its way to the NWAC Final Four, thanks in part to Blackfoot graduate Jarod Greene. Greene totaled 17 rebounds and 10 points over the first two rounds, helping push the 29-2 Cardinals into Saturday’s semifinal game against Lane.
Idaho State guard and Bonneville grad Jared Stutzman helped Idaho State win its regular season finale 70-68 over Idaho on Saturday, finishing with eight points, three rebounds and three assists.
The 11-18 Bengals will take on Southern Utah (14-15) in their Big Sky Tournament opener in Boise on Wednesday.
Softball
Skyline graduate and BYU outfielder Rylee Jensen is off to another hot start for the Cougars, batting a team-best .429 following a 9 for 16 weekend.
In her best game of the weekend, an 11-6 win over Long Beach State, Jensen was 4 for 5 with three runs, four RBIs and a homer.
In addition to batting average, Jensen also leads BYU (10-11) with 18 runs, 16 RBIs and five homers.
Southern Idaho regular and Rigby graduate Sherry Boone is hitting at a .389 clip for the 12-10 Golden Eagles, with nine runs and seven RBIs.
Also at CSI, Blackfoot graduate Hadlie Henderson is 4-2 with a 5.85 earned run average over eight starts spanning 40 2/3 innings.
Also representing Blackfoot, Treasure Valley outfielder Anicia Luna has a four-game hitting streak going and is hitting .545 for the 2-5 Chukars.
Baseball
Skyline grad and Southern Virginia slugger Bridger Taylor is back at it this spring, crushing the ball at a team-best clip for the 7-2 Knights.
Taylor is hitting .462 with team highs in hits (18), RBIs (19) and homers (four) in the early going.
In a career highlight game, Taylor was 3 for 4 with three runs and eight RBIs on Feb. 9 to lead the Knights in a 17-3 rout of Penn St. Mont Alto.
College of Idaho senior and Blackfoot grad Dylan Mansanerez has started all 27 games for the ‘Yotes this spring, and has opened the season batting .280 with a team-best 15 RBI. College of Idaho is 10-17.
Hillcrest grad and Blue Mountain freshman Austin Shirley has scored four runs in his first six games, and is hitting .263 over a sampling of 19 at bats.
Golf
Carnegie Mellon got its spring season underway this past weekend at the University Athletic Association Championships, thanks in part to Idaho Falls graduate and former Post Register Golfer of the Year Yedin Lui.
Lui carded an 86-84—170 to place 19th, and the Tartans finished third with a stroke count of 633, two back of NYU’s winning number.
Closer to home representing Idaho State, Lui’s high school teammate Hadley Hersh opened her spring season with a 39th-place finish at the Battle at Boulder Creek on March 4-5. Hersh fired a 86-95-83—264 for the Bengals, helping ISU place fifth at 989. Toledo won the event at 892.