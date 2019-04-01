An all-everything baseball competitor at Blackfoot High School, Pacen Hayes had an all-everything kind of weekend for the Utah Valley Wolverines.
Hayes, a standout on the mound and at the plate for the Broncos, broke out in a big way against Grand Canyon this past weekend, clubbing three home runs for UVU (5-22).
Hayes had three RBIs and two homers on Friday, and followed that up with a homer and three more RBIs Saturday.
The homers were the first three of the season for Hayes
Former Skyline slugger Bridger Taylor had a big game of his own Saturday during an 11-6 win over St. Mary's, finishing 3 for 5 with two runs and four RBIs and a double for Southern Virginia (12-7).
Blue Mountain got a pair of hits and a run out of Hillcrest grad Austin Shirley on Thursday during a 6-1 win over Treasure Valley. That win leaves BMCC at 6-1.
College of Idaho senior and Blackfoot graduate Dylan Mansanerez helped the College of Idaho score a road sweep over Oregon Tech on Sunday, finishing 1 for 3 in both games.
That sweep leaves the 'Yotes at 15-23.
Track and Field
Utah State runner and Snake River graduate James Withers posted the best 10,000 meter time in school history at the San Francisco Classic this past weekend, clocking in at 29 minutes, 32.21 seconds.
Also competing for USU this past weekend, Bonneville graduate Coen Haroldsen placed third in the 1,500 meter (4:03.82) at the Utah Valley Collegiate.
Also for USU at the UVU event, Sugar product Brennan Anderson was eighth in the 5k with a time of 15:41.24.
Representing Shelley and Weber State at the UVU Collegiate, Deidre Wilson was fifth in the shot put with a push of 41 feet, 6 3/4 inches.
Wilson was also seventh in the hammer throw (151-6 1/2) and eighth in the discus (131-10 1/2).
Fellow Shelley grad Chase Barrow turned in a seventh-place finish in the 3k race at UVU, covering the distance in 9:18.07.
Golf
Playing at No. 1 for Utah State at the Cal Poly Match Play Challenge on March 25-26, Hillcrest graduate and former Post Register All-Area Golfer of the Year Andy Hess finished 2-1 with a 3&2 win against Sacramento State's No. 1, and a 2&1 win versus UC Irvine's top man.
Also competing in the match play for USU, Madison graduate Colten Cordingley went 1-2 with a 4&2 win against his Southern Utah opponent. As a team, USU also finished 1-2.
Softball
Former Skyline standout and Post Register All Area Softball Player of the Year Rylee Jensen is riding a five-game hitting streak for BYU, kicked off Mar. 26 in a game against Utah Valley.
In that game, Jensen was 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs for the 13-18 Cougars.
Blackfoot graduate and Treasure Valley freshman Anicia Luna had a perfect 3 for 3 day Saturday with a run and an RBI during a 17-4 win over Spokane.
Southern Idaho sophomore and Rigby graduate Sherry Boone clubbed a two-run homer during a 10-2 road loss to Utah State Eastern on Friday. That loss drops the Goldlen Eagles for 21-13.
Southern Virginia junior and Blackfoot graduate Madison Rigby was 1 for 2 with two runs and a walk March 26 during a 9-3 loss to Emory & Henry. SVU is now 6-20.