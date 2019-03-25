It’s not too often a basketball player gets to close out their career with a win, and even more rare to do so on the biggest stage.
Rigby graduate Tori Anderson did both in her collegiate finale for Montana Western, finishing up with a national championship.
Anderson was named to the NAIA All-Tournament First Team after helping pace the 30-4 Bulldogs to a 75-59 win over Oklahoma City on March 19.
Anderson started all five games of the championship tournament, finishing with 14 points, two assists and two steals in the title game.
The former Rigby standout started all 34 games during the title season on the way to helping the team win its first women’s basketball title in Montana Western School history.
Swimming
Idaho Falls graduate Andrea Perttula earned All-American honors in four events this past week, with her best finish coming in the mile swim at the NCAA Division III National Championships.
Perttula, a freshman at Kenyon College, covered the mile in 16 minutes, 52.66 seconds. adding an eight-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.07), 11th in the 200 breaststroke (2:18.67), and 13th in the 50 freestyle (23.61).
Perttula’s efforts helped Kenyon place second in the team standings with 479 points, just nine back of Emory’s winning number.
Golf
Idaho Falls product Hadley Hersh helped Idaho State post its third-lowest 54-hole score in school history this past weekend at the Red Rocks Invitational.
Hersh carded an 84-88-83—255 at the event, and the Bengals finished 18th with a team score of 949. New Mexico State won the team title at 853.
Baseball
Bonneville graduate and Regis sophomore Thomas Alexander raised his season batting average to .321 with six hits over 11 at-bats this past weekend, including his first homer of the season.
In all, Alexander scored four runs and stole two bases for the 8-17 Rangers.
Blackfoot graduate and Utah Valley infielder Pacen Hayes had a pair of RBIs during a 14-13 loss to BYU on March 19, adding one run for the 5-18 Wolverines.
Blue Mountain freshman and Hillcrest grad Austin Shirley finished with one hit in losses to Olympic and Shoreline this past week, finishing the weekend with one run, one RBI and a triple. BMCC is now 11-6.
Idaho Falls grad and Iowa Lakes lefty Logan Ferguson struck out four and walked one over 5 2/3 innings Saturday during a 7-0 loss to Southeastern. The Lakers are now 7-5.
Softball
Blackfoot grad Hadlie Henderson picked up three wins for Southern Idaho this past weekend over a three-game, 12-inning span.
Over that stretch, Henderson struck out six and allowed just two earned runs for the 19-11 Golden Eagles.
Also for CSI this past weekend, Rigby grad Sherry Boone had two hits, two runs and three walks over six at-bats (nine plate appearances).
Also representing Rigby, Lexxus Trubl had one hit and an RBI for the Walla Walla Warriors on Friday during a 24-0 win over Blue Mountain. WWCC is now 7-5.
Representing Blackfoot at Treasure Valley, Anicia Luna finished 2 for 4 during a 9-8 win over WWCC on Saturday. Luna’s Chukars are now 4-7.
Sugar-Salem grad and Blue Mountain freshman Mady Handy fired two scoreless innings during a 14-0 loss to WWCC on Friday. BMCC is now winless through 10 games.
Track and Field
College of Idaho thrower and Butte County graduate Meg Buxton finished fourth in the shot put and fifth in the discus with throws of 37 feet, 4 inches and 118-10, respectively, at the unscored Northwest Nazarene Invite.
Fellow COI competitor Devin Wernette (Hillcrest) placed fifth in the 100 meter dash with an 11.55.