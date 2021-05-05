BOISE — The Idaho Senate narrowly passed a controversial, sweeping property tax bill proposed by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle on Wednesday evening that was strongly opposed by local officials, as lawmakers pushed to wrap up most of their business, but rather than adjourning, recessed for a week.
“We’re all going home,” Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, told the Senate around 7:45 p.m., though it took another hour before the Senate actually recessed. “We will not return to the Senate tomorrow, and we will wait out the five days doing other things.” The House did the same, just before 9 p.m.; the five days refers to the time period within which the governor must sign or veto bills or allow them to become law without his signature. Returning would allow them to attempt to override any vetoes.
Both houses rushed through a concurrent resolution that was newly introduced on Wednesday, authorizing a recess from Thursday through next Tuesday, with plans to reconvene next Wednesday to finish the business of this year’s legislative session. By then, it will rank as the longest in state history. The resolution, SCR 111, also suspends lawmakers’ per diem for expenses, which several GOP lawmakers decried, saying they should continue to get expense payments.
“The rent down here is super high,” Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, told the House. “I don’t like to have to use my campaign finances just to be able to live down here, but sometimes that happens because you can’t pay for all the expenses.” The resolution passed the House on a 35-22 vote.
The Senate’s vote in favor of HB 389, Moyle’s property tax bill that’s a conglomeration of small breaks for homeowners and needy seniors, larger breaks for big businesses and a new break for developers, and an array of new limits on growth in local government budgets, was much closer: 19-16. Nine Senate Republicans joined all seven Democrats in opposing it; all “yes” votes came from Senate Republicans.
Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, the bill’s Senate sponsor, told the Senate, “It is a good step.”
He maintained that a new property tax break for developers in the bill — moving the end date for the current exemption for site improvements on land held by developers from when development of the property starts to when it’s completed — is “merely clarifying that it’s being done right in every part of the state.”
“Overall, this is a good bill,” Rice said. “It’ll benefit the citizens of the state of Idaho, both those who own homes and those who rent, as well as not having a heavy hand on business.”
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said, “I’ve waited all session to see a property tax bill, and I can’t tell you how disappointed I am to see this bill come forward. This bill is not the bill we need. ... It needs to be real property tax relief.”
“It is not going to provide the relief that is needed,” said Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise. “Look in this bill hard; where is growth going to pay for itself? It’s not.”
Opponents said the bill’s budget growth limits on local governments in fast-growing areas of the state would force them to cut services including fire and police protection; five public officials from Canyon County earlier had made that same point forcefully in a Senate committee hearing on the bill, but it passed anyway.
Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, said, “I hesitate to leave here and do absolutely nothing, and that’s the alternative I’m hearing here.”
Though property tax relief has been a priority for many lawmakers all session, the giant, 26-page bill that Moyle unveiled this week satisfied few, though some called it a good start. Separate bills, including one to just increase the homeowner’s exemption proposed by Nampa GOP Rep. Bruce Skaug and widely supported by various stakeholders, weren’t allowed to be introduced in the House this year.
HB 389 now heads to the governor’s desk.
Here’s some of the other major legislation taken up in a second straight marathon day of legislating at the Statehouse on Wednesday:
CHILD CARE AID
All three long-stalled child care aid bills passed the Senate without debate and headed to the governor’s desk Wednesday evening, two days after child care providers across the Treasure Valley closed for the day to come to the Capitol in protest, calling on lawmakers to approve the aid for the state’s struggling industry, which has seen more than a quarter of day care providers shut down permanently in the past year.
HB 395, authorizing $70 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to stabilize Idaho’s struggling child care industry by continuing existing aid programs beyond Dec. 31 passed, 33-3, with just Sens. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian; Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens; and Christy Zito, R-Hammett, dissenting. HB 400, authorizing another $36 million in ARPA funds for block grants to support programs for kids age 5-13 such as the Boys & Girls Club and 4-H passed, 33-2, with just Bayer and Zito dissenting.
HB 369, the long-stalled budget for the Welfare Division of the state Department of Health & Welfare and which contains $34 million in funding for the existing child care grant and aid programs through Dec. 31 passed, 30-5, with opposition from the same three plus Sens. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, and Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg.
EMERGENCY POWERS
Four new emergency powers bills aimed at reducing the governor’s authority and increasing the role of the state Legislature in disaster emergencies passed both houses and headed to the governor’s desk on Wednesday. Three House bills, all approved on party-line votes, seek to resurrect parts of the earlier vetoed House emergency powers bill, HB 135aa.
HB 391 forbids any restrictions on constitutional rights, including gun rights, the “right to peaceable assembly” and the right to free exercise of religion during a declared emergency. HB 392 forbids the governor from changing any law during a declared emergency, though he could suspend enforcement.
HB 393 would require that any restriction during disasters on the ability of Idahoans to work be “essential to protect life or property from the occurrence or imminent threat of the state of disaster emergency threatening the safety of persons or property,” and also must be “narrowly tailored to effectively protect life or property without “placing unnecessary restrictions on the ability for a person or persons, regardless of job type or classification, to work, provide for their families, or otherwise contribute to the economy of the state of Idaho.”
A more sweeping Senate bill on “extreme emergency” powers raced through both houses on Wednesday. SB 1217 includes an array of new restrictions on the governor’s emergency powers, including requiring any emergency restrictions imposed on 12 or more counties to be revoked after 90 days, unless the Legislature is in session or the governor calls lawmakers back into special session to consider ending them.
Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, the bill’s lead sponsor, said, “In watching the way that the pandemic in Idaho played out, it was obvious to me that we can do better, we can do better.”
Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, admitted she didn’t have time to thoroughly read the bill, but said she would support it anyway.
“We are depending on those who have put it together,” she said. “We are doing the best we can with minutes to look over things, and this process is not working well in my opinion.”
INITIATIVES
In a relatively close vote, 35-25, the House on Wednesday passed SB 1150a, legislation designed to prevent those backing an Idaho medical marijuana initiative from collecting signatures in the parking lots of legal pot shops in neighboring states. It requires all signers of initiative petitions to be physically in the state when they sign, with only a narrow exception, added in House amendments, for deployed military members and missionaries.
Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, said the bill was unconstitutional; the Idaho Attorney General’s office agreed and submitted a letter to the Legislature saying so.
“It seems like no matter how I slice the pie we’re restricting a right,” said Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa. That bill still must return to the Senate for concurrence in the House amendments.