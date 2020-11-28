Several accomplishments have come Johnathon Simmons’ way in recent years.
State runner-up as a sophomore as part of Salmon’s program first 2A boys cross-country state championship team. Individual 2A District 6 and individual 2A state champion as part of Salmon’s repeat state championship team as a junior. Breaking the 16-minute barrier.
After COVID-19 canceled his junior track season, Simmons was eager to compete this fall and came up with a new goal as the weeks passed by. In addition to helping Salmon achieve a state three-peat, he sought to continue his individual win streak that went back to the 2019 2A District 6 championships.
“It wasn’t a goal until I was further into the season and I realized I could go undefeated,” Simmons said.
The undefeated senior season came to fruition: nine wins, three sub-16 minute times, a repeat 2A District 6 individual title and a repeat 2A state individual championship for Salmon, which won its third consecutive 2A boys state team title.
He is the first District 6 runner to complete an undefeated season since 2018 Madison graduate Rachel Morrin, now at BYU, did so in 2015. For this milestone, he is the Post Register’s 2020 All-Area Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Year.
“This year, he was complete dominance,” Sugar-Salem head coach Brett Hill said. “He did the work, he had the confidence, he had the team behind him.”
Genetics and several years of competitive running set the foundation for this fall. His older brother Joe was a member of the 2015 Nike Cross Nationals second place American Fork (Utah) high school team and went on to run for Idaho State. Older sister Hannah, a 2018 Salmon graduate, was on Salmon’s 2016 2A state runner-up girls cross country team.
A self-described introvert in elementary school, Simmons began track and cross country in middle school. He became more competitive as he stuck with it.
“As I did it more, I learned to love it,” he said.
Longtime Salmon head coach Cecil Jackson called Simmons “probably the easiest kid I’ve ever had to coach” and a privilege to work with.
“He’s incredibly self-motivated,” Jackson said. “He definitely has set the tone for the team the last couple years.”
That motivation shined this fall. At Salmon’s home meet on Sept. 30, Simmons battled for the individual win with eventual 5A District 5-6 champion Will Dixon, a Madison senior.
Entering race day, Simmons had four wins in four meets while Dixon had one win and two second-place finishes in three meets, but had already broken 16 minutes.
Dixon led Simmons late in the race, but Simmons won, 15:42.93 to 15:44.30.
“It was a lot of fun to watch,” Jackson said. “I just remember it wasn’t until about the last 250 meters or so where I felt John had it in the bag.”
Dixon was not the only local runner to push Simmons this season. His younger brother Danny, a freshman, placed second behind him in six meets, including at state in a personal best 15:51. The older Simmons said it was amazing to see how well he did this fall, adding that he believes Danny will ultimately beat his times.
“I’ve accepted it,” Simmons said with a laugh. “We do everything together. The only thing we don’t do is our speed workouts together, and even then he’s only a couple seconds off me.”
Jackson described Simmons as a great example for his teammates. In 2017, when Simmons was a freshman, Salmon placed second at state by one point to Soda Springs. Jackson said the titles in the years that followed were a result of motivation and leadership from the returning runners.
“To come so close and not win, that motivation carried over to a lot of our younger kids,” Jackson said. “They gained the knowledge that they have to work just a little bit harder. Now we’ve got sort of a tradition going and our younger kids are buying into it. That’s some of the leadership John has. They see the kind of work he’s doing and how hard he’s working.”
Simmons said he plans to take indoor track “pretty easy” in preparation for outdoor track. He has narrowed his college choices to three, but is staying mum about them until making his decision at the end of this month. After college, he intends to join a track club or pursue ultra running.
Simmons said cross country has allowed him to make friends from all over, and he expressed gratitude and amazement for being part of Salmon’s historic titles.
“I’ve been able to grow with the team and push the boys that are behind me and in front of me,” Simmons said. “It was really great to go from follower to leader with the team.”