There was a time when Bonneville sophomore Alivia Johnson was hesitant to run distance.
A one-mile race in third grade changed her mind.
“I did not want to run it,” Johnson said with a laugh. “I had run other events on field day. I was so grumpy about it. I started running and was able to pace myself better than the other third graders. I ended up winning.”
That ability to pace herself is a strength to this day. She made her high school cross country debut last fall with top-five finishes, two wins, two sub-19 minute times and a 4A individual state runner-up finish.
Then came 2020, the arrival of COVID-19 and the Idaho High School Activities Association’s eventual cancellation of track season. Even with uncertainty, a shorter schedule, less travel and smaller meets due to COVID-19 restrictions this fall, Johnson won seven meets, broke 19 minutes six times, became Bonneville’s first individual girls district champion in 14 years and placed third at the 4A state meet.
For these accomplishments, Johnson is the Post Register’s 2020 All-Area Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
“I think that Alivia dominated the year,” Skyline head coach Sean Schmidt said. “She really only lost two races.”
Bonneville head girls cross country coach Julie Anderson had heard about Johnson when she was in middle school, but never saw her run until her first high school race. She was stunned.
“My jaw just kind of dropped,” Anderson said. “We didn’t even have a girls team last year. I went, ‘Wow, we have a runner. We don’t have a team, but we have a runner.’”
The success Johnson had this season was no surprise to Anderson after what she accomplished as a freshman. Disappointed after the cancellation of the 2020 track season, Johnson turned that into motivation. She joined her mother, Miranda, on runs, during the spring and summer and got to work on Bonneville’s summer training program.
Johnson said COVID-19 made her treat every meet as if it could be her last, and she wanted to hold nothing back on Oct. 30 at the 4A state meet at Pocatello’s Portneuf Wellness Complex. Due to Ada County COVID-19 restrictions, the meet was moved from Eagle Island State Park to Pocatello less than two weeks away. The change suited Johnson, who said the venue that also hosts the Bob Conley Invitational is her “absolute favorite course.”
“’This is the last race of the year, just leave it all out there,’” Johnson said of her race day mentality.
The 4A girls race was wide open upon the graduation of three-time defending individual state champion and two-time Nike Cross Nationals qualifier Mattalyn Geddes of Twin Falls, and Johnson found herself battling with a familiar runner for the title. Skyline freshman Nelah Roberts, who Johnson had beaten in five previous meets, hung with her until mile two. Roberts then took off and continued stretching her lead, winning in a personal best and all time eastern Idaho girls record of 17:52.06.
Pocatello’s Bailey Bird followed in second in 18:04.73 and Johnson placed third in a personal best 18:06.96.
“At the end, I was dead,” Johnson said. “I had literally used everything I had left.”
Roberts and Johnson found each other in the finish area, and the joy they expressed was genuine.
“After state, I like to joke that the only thing that hurts is your smile,” Johnson said. “Nelah is such a strong and amazing runner. I am baffled that she is a freshman. It was so nice to find her and tell her what an amazing job she did.”
Anderson said it was a joy to watch that interaction between two girls who have been nominated for Gatorade’s Idaho 2020 Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year award.
“When you coach an athlete that is that gracious in defeat, that is beautiful to me,” Anderson said. “That brings tears to my eyes more than a state championship.”
The day ended with a historic finish for the Bonneville girls. Led by top-five finishes by Johnson and Kennedy Kunz, they claimed fourth place with 120 points, their first trophy on record.
To form that team, some recruiting was necessary.
“We would talk to anyone who remotely had run,” Johnson said. “It was pretty amazing to go from three runners to a full team. They’re my cross country family.”
Johnson expressed excitement for the Bees for the years to come and said she wants to break 18 minutes. Anderson said Johnson will work on nutrition and lifting over the winter, and she anticipates more fast times ahead for Johnson and Roberts in their continued meetings.
“They’ll both go under 18 next year,” Anderson said. “It’s going to be an exciting two or three years watching these girls.”