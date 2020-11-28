FIRST TEAM
Mitchell Athay
Idaho Falls senior
Athay battled shin issues toward the end of last season, but worked his way back to have a memorable senior season. The Utah State signee placed in the top three all season leading up to the 5A state meet, where he placed second in a season-best 15:39.1. In all but five meets, he finished in fewer than 16 minutes. He leaves Idaho Falls having contributed to four consecutive district titles and four consecutive state titles — and having won four consecutive state medals.
Will Dixon
Madison senior
Dixon had one of District 6’s most dominant seasons this fall. Prior to this season, Dixon had broken 16 minutes once. He did so five times as a senior, including a personal best 15:37 on Oct. 8 to win the varsity A race of the annual Bob Conley Invitational. He also won the varsity A race of the annual Tiger-Grizz Invitational and claimed the 5A District 5-6 individual title. He completed the entire season with top-six finishes in every meet, placing sixth at the 5A state meet for his third consecutive state medal.
Zac Bright
Idaho Falls senior
The Post Register’s reigning Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Year, Bright remained a competitive member of the 5A District 5-6 champion and 5A state champion Tigers. He placed in the top 15 of every meet, consistently running sub-16:50 times. He also won the annual Cardinal Classic and placed third at the 5A state meet in a season best 15:45.17 to collect an individual state medal for the second consecutive season. Bright has signed to run for the University of Idaho.
Danny Simmons
Salmon freshman
If this fall was any indication, Salmon has a bright future ahead with underclassmen like Simmons. He completed his first high school season with top-four finishes in every meet, taking second behind older brother Johnathon in six of those meets. He broke 16:20 four times and the 16-minute barrier twice, including a personal best 15:51 to place second at the 2A state meet and collect a medal, while helping Salmon win a third consecutive team title.
Luke Athay
Idaho Falls freshman
Tigers head coach Alan McMurtrey expressed much excitement about the years ahead for Athay. Four meets into his freshman season, he broke the 16-minute barrier. He did it once again at the 5A state meet, where he passed two seniors in the final 300 meters to claim fourth place in 15:56 and finish right behind older brother Mitchell and Zac Bright. Through state, he placed in the top seven of every meet.
SECOND TEAM
Joseph Ereaux, Idaho Falls senior
Ryan Stutz, Madison junior
Porter Elison, Idaho Falls senior
Eli Gregory, Blackfoot junior
Brigham Dalling, Sugar-Salem junior