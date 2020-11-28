FIRST TEAM
Nelah Roberts
Skyline freshman
The third sibling in her family to be on a state championship Skyline team, Roberts had a historic high school debut. After running a 21:13.4 in her first race, she became Skyline’s No. 1 girl finisher and broke 19 minutes by late September and ran an all-time east Idaho girls 5k time of 17:52.06 to win the 4A individual state title. That time broke teammate Sariah Harrison’s record of 17:54.36, made her Skyline’s first individual girls cross country state champion and helped wrap up the team title for the Grizzlies by five points over Preston. She had top-four finishes all season, including three wins.
Elanor Eddington
Idaho Falls sophomore
Eddington contended with some obstacles this season. During a mandatory two-week quarantine after a possible COVID-19 contact, she ran on her own and was not permitted to race. She also sat out districts due to a foot injury. But when she ran, she was Idaho Falls’ solid No. 1 girl. She won two races, broke 19:40 five times en route to a personal best 19:18 and placed 15th at the 5A state meet for the 5A District 5-6 champion and 5A state fourth-place Tigers.
Sariah Harrison
Skyline senior
After a long offseason that included not being able to walk and getting diagnosed with a tightened fascia, the Post Register’s three-time Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year returned to running in June and formed a solid, consistent trio with Nelah Roberts and Raegan Hart this fall. She finished in the top 20 all season, including placing eighth in a season best 19:24.7 at the 4A state meet for the state champion Grizzlies. Head coach Sean Schmidt said Harrison, a four-time state medalist and member of Skyline’s two state
title teams to date, was a joy to coach.
Raegan Hart
Skyline senior
Schmidt said he was impressed with the work Hart put in over the summer in preparation for her senior season. Aside from a rough patch in early October, Hart finished in the top 10 of every race and was consistently among Skyline’s top three girls finishers. She began the season as Skyline’s No. 1 finisher, ending the season with a 10th place finish in a personal best 19:31.19 at the 4A state meet to claim a state medal. After never breaking the 20-minute barrier last season, Hart did so three times this fall.
Kennedy Kunz
Bonneville freshman
Kunz was one of numerous talented new additions to Bonneville this fall, helping the Bees form a full team and contend for hardware a year after having only a handful of girls in the program. She brought her times from sub-23 minutes to sub-19 by the 4A state meet, where she ran 18:58.91 to place fifth to help the Bees place fourth for their first girls cross-country state trophy ever. She also finished in the top seven all season.
SECOND TEAM
Natalya Babcock, Butte County senior
Allison Lemons, Idaho Falls sophomore
Jaresa Jackson, Sugar-Salem junior
Hailey Thueson, Thunder Ridge senior
Emily Despain, Blackfoot freshman