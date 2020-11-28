With the departure of defending 4A district and state champion Idaho Falls to 5A and the graduation of three-time defending individual 4A state champion Mattalyn Geddes of Twin Falls, targets were on the Skyline runners’ backs this fall.
The Grizzlies entered this season having compiled an impressive collection of hardware the previous three seasons: back-to-back district titles in 2017 and 2018, a program first state title in 2017, state runner-up in 2018 and fourth place at state last year. A combination of seniors and underclassmen brought new success this fall as the Grizzlies won six of nine meets including the varsity A title at the annual Tiger-Grizz Invitational and reclaiming the 4A District 6 championships.
Led by an individual state title win by freshman Nelah Roberts in an all time eastern Idaho fastest 5k time of 17:52.06 and medal finishes by seniors Sariah Harrison (eighth) and Raegan Hart (10th) and freshman Marina Renna (19th), the Grizzlies claimed their second state title in program history in as thrilling of a fashion as their first.
Three years after edging Twin Falls by four points, the Grizzlies edged fellow east Idaho team Preston, 62-67, to get the blue trophy.
For leading the Grizzlies back to the top of the 4A state meet, Sean Schmidt is the Post Register’s All-Area Girls Cross-Country Coach of the Year.
“Our girls have gotten to know Skyline’s girls,” Bonneville head girls coach Julie Anderson said. “Those Skyline girls are just classy. They’re all hard workers. I just love all of them. I was so happy for Nelah as well, and Sean.”