Another Idaho Falls High runner is headed to a Division I college.
Mitchell Athay signed a letter of intent last week to attend Utah State, becoming the second Tiger to sign a letter of intent this month, joining teammate Zac Bright, who signed with Idaho.
Athay said he made the decision early last week.
The senior was part of the Tiger cross country team that won the 5A state title last month, finishing second individually in 15:39.07 for the 5K race. It was the fourth straight team title for Idaho Falls.
Athay, who is also a state medalist in the 3,200 and 1,600, said he’d been to the Utah State campus on an unofficial visit and also had a cousin and uncle who competed for the Aggies.
Utah State is the defending Mountain West champion and received votes in this season’s NCAA Division I Cross Country National Coaches’ poll. The Aggies competed in just their second NCAA national meet last season and placed 16th overall.