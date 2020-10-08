The Idaho Falls cross country teams swept Thursday’s Bob Conley Invitational in Pocatello.
The Tigers' boys team finished first, registering a score of 61, as did the girls team, which posted a score of 68.
The top Varsity A boys finishers were: Idaho Falls (61), Preston (72) Pocatello (74), Madison (75) and Rigby (129).
The Varsity A girls team scores were: Idaho Falls (68), Skyline (70), Preston (80), Madison (116), Pocatello (144).
Bonneville, whose girls team finished sixth with 160 points, was led by sophomore Alivia Johnson, who clocked 18:33.6 to win the A race.
“I was feeling pretty good. The last mile, I was kind of struggling but, other than that, I felt good,” Johnson said. “(With no one around me) it can be tough. That’s why I wear a watch. It’s kind of hard, but I try my best. This is my favorite course.”
Madison senior Will Dixon won the boys A race in 15:37.0.
““I thought it wasn’t 100 percent the way I planned it to go, but I’m happy with the result,” Dixon said. “(When Idaho Falls’ Mitchell Athay was leading the first mile) I was like, “I know I can come back. Stay patient. (In the last mile), I got him and it just went from there.”
Athay finished second in 15:51.0.
The top five Varsity B boys teams were: Salmon (34), Sugar-Salem (82), Soda Springs (97), Snake River (157) and North Fremont (175).
Salmon’s Johnathon Simmons won the B race.
The top five Varsity B girls scores: Raft River (105), Soda Springs (107), Sugar-Salem (109), Bear Lake (122) and Snake River (135).
Bob Conley Invitational
(For full results check athletic.net)
Varsity A boys
Team scores: 1. Idaho Falls 61, 2. Preston 72, 3. Pocatello 74, 4. Madison 75, 5. Rigby 129, 6. Highland 138, 7. Century 182, 8. Skyline 212, 9. Thunder Ridge 220, 10. Shelley 313, 11. Hillcrest 323, 12. Bonneville 353.
Individual results
1. Will Dixon (Madison) 15:37.0, 2. Mitchell Athay (Idaho Falls) 15:51.0, 3. Shane Gard (Pocatello) 16:02.1, 4. Jared Harden (Highland) 16:04.7, 5. Ryan Stutz (Madison) 16:08.0, 6. Brevin Vaughan (Pocatello) 16:14.1, 7. Joseph Ereaux (Idaho Falls) 16:16.1, 8. Sam Jeppsen (Preston) 16:17.5, 9. Xander Thompson (Century) 16:17.6, 10. Edison Leffler (Preston) 16:24.1.
Varsity B boys
Team scores: 1. Salmon 34, 2. Sugar-Salem 82, 3. Soda Springs 97, 4. Snake River 157, 5. North Fremont 175, 6. Teton 194, 7. Grace 196, 8. Gooding 201, 9. West Side 224, 10. Firth 253, 11. South Fremont 294, 12. Bear Lake 326, 13. Liberty Charter 342, 14. Rockland 359, 15. Oakley 399, 16. Leadore 413
Individual results
1. Jonathon Simmons (Salmon) 16:04.3, 2. Daniel Simmons (Salmon) 16:14.8, 3. Cole Wilkerson (Grace) 16:30.7, 4. Owen Rogers (Gooding) 16:37.4, 5. Keller Brothers (Salmon) 16:47.8, 6. Asher Johnston (North Fremont) 16:53.1, 7. Kelson Smith (Soda Springs) 17:00.5, 8. Lincoln High (Snake River) 17:02.2, 9. Brigham Dalling (Sugar-Salem) 17:06.5, 10. Micah Tolman (Salmon) 17:09.8.
Varsity A girls
Team scores: 1. Idaho Falls 68, 2. Skyline 70, 3. Preston 80, 4. Madison 116, 5. Pocatello 144, 6. Bonneville 160, 7. Highland 174, 8. Rigby 190, 9. Thunder Ridge 204, 10. Century 217.
Individual results
1. Alivia Johnson (Bonneville) 18:33.6, 2. Nelah Roberts (Skyline) 18:47.0, 3. Bailey Bird (Pocatello) 19:11.1, 4. Elanor Eddington (Idaho Falls) 19:18.0, 5. Kennedy Kunz (Bonneville) 19:44.0, 6. Sariah Harrison (Skyline) 19:45.3, 7. Hailey Thueson (Thunder Ridge) 19:50.7, 8. Angelie Scott (Preston) 19:59.0, 9. Rebekah Kinghorn (Madison) 20:00.3, 10. Allison Lemons (Idaho Falls) 20:03.9
Varsity B girls
Team scores: 1. Raft River 105, 2. Soda Springs 107, 3. Sugar-Salem 109, 4. Bear Lake 122, 5. Snake River 135, 6. Salmon 149, 7. Teton 167, 8. Malad 183, 9. South Fremont 206, 10. Oakley 209, 11. West Side 215, 12. Rockland 254, 13. Grace 368, 14. North Fremont 377.
Individual results
1. Karlee Christensen (Raft River) 18:47.9, 2. Kaybree Christensen (Raft River) 18:48.8, 3. Elise Kelsey (Bear Lake) 19:20.1, 4. Aubrie Barzee (West Side) 19:42.5, 5. Jaresa Jackson (Sugar-Salem) 20:18.0, 6. Allie Black (Raft River) 20:25.4, 7. Ryley Klinger (Sugar-Salem) 20:30.9, 8. Kinsee Hansen (Bear Lake) 20:33.3, 9. Jenna Gaines (Soda Springs) 20:37.4, 10. Mckenzie Winegar (South Fremont) 20:38.7.