The Idaho Falls cross country teams swept Thursday’s Bob Conley Invitational in Pocatello.
The boys team finished first, registering a score of 61, as did the girls team, which posted a score of 68.
The Varsity A boys finishers were: Idaho Falls (61), Preston (72) Pocatello (74), Madison (75) and Rigby (129).
The Varsity A girls team scores were: Idaho Falls (68), Skyline (70), Preston (80), Madison (116), Pocatello (144).
Bonneville, whose girls team finished sixth with 160 points, was led by sophomore Alivia Johnson, who clocked a race-best 18:33.6.
“I was feeling pretty good. The last mile, I was kind of struggling but, other than that, I felt good," Johnson said. "(With no one around me) it can be tough. That's why I wear a watch. It's kind of hard, but I try my best. This is my favorite course.”
Madison senior Will Dixon, who finished first in his race, came in at 15:37.0.
“"I thought it wasn't 100 percent the way I planned it to go, but I'm happy with the result," Dixon said. "(When Idaho Falls' Mitchell Athay was leading the first mile) I was like, "I know I can come back. Stay patient. (In the last mile), I got him and it just went from there."
Athay finished second in 15:51.0.
The top five Varsity B boys teams were: Salmon (34), Sugar-Salem (82), Soda Springs (97), Snake River (157) and North Fremont (175).
Salmon's Johnathon Simmons won the B race.
The top five Varsity B girls scores: Raft River (105), Soda Springs (107), Sugar-Salem (109), Bear Lake (122) and Snake River (135)
