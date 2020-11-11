It’s been a pretty good two weeks for Idaho Falls High runner Zac Bright.
Bright recently finished third at the 5A state cross country championships, helping lead the Tigers to their fourth consecutive team title. On Wednesday he signed a letter of intent with the University of Idaho to continue his career as a Vandal.
Like most everything in 2020, the recruiting process wasn’t easy due to COVID-19 restrictions, Bright noted, but a trip north to Moscow sealed the deal.
“It was kind of tough at first just doing phone calls and Zoom calls, but after enough calls I really got a good feel for the coaches at U of I,” Bright said.
Bright, who won the 4A individual cross country title last year and was the Post Register All-Area Cross Country runner of the year last season, is also a track standout and state champion in the 800 meters.
After Idaho made an offer, Bright said he drove up on his own and got a tour of the campus from his sister, who’s a student there. He had interest from other schools, but his decision was set.
“It ended with Idaho just because I felt really welcomed by their coaches,” he said.
Bright said he started thinking about college at the end of last season, but was undecided. He said Wednesday’s signing was a good step for the future.
“The big thing is knowing now this next step is secure,” said Bright, whose initial plans are to study forestry. “I have another coach and another team waiting for me. So it’s a nice thought … to know there is more after. State track is not going to be my last race.”