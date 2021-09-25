Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
At the Border Wars cross country meet in Salt Lake City, Luke Athay of Idaho Falls placed third in the championship division with a time of 14:54.89. The next local finisher was Eli Gregory of Blackfoot with an 11th-place finish.
In the girls championship division, Skyline's Nelah Roberts clocked 17:56.93 to place fourth in the prestigious race. Thunder Ridge's Courtney Earl finished 11th.
Idaho Falls placed 11th in the boys team standings. The Skyline girls were 11th and Idaho Falls placed 17th, with Thunder Ridge coming in 19th.
Emily Dustin of Madison was 20th in the senior girls race and North Fremont's Max Palmer placed 14th in the senior boys competition.
There were several local finishers in the varsity boys race with Matt Thomas of Blackfoot placing second and Benjamin Ricks of Rigby finishing fourth. Ridge Wilding of Skyline was ninth, with Brigham Dalling of Sugar-Salem placing 11th. Blackfoot's JT Morgan finished 20th.
In the girls varsity race, Blackfoot's Maddy Larsen placed fifth and Rigby's Rachel Nelson was 10th. Emily Despain of Blackfoot was 13th.
Thunder Ridge finished 10th in the senior boys team standings.