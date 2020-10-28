Nelah Roberts is on the cusp of wrapping up her freshman season of cross country at Skyline, where she has finished in the top five at each of the team’s eight races, and already she has become one of the best freshmen in the area. She has two first-place finishes and three second-place times.
Again, she's a freshman.
“The boys’ chant is always ‘hard work and dedication so I think that’s always been in my mind,” Roberts said.
That she’s already matching the success of her siblings is something to behold.
Dig a little deeper, though, and you realize that’s something like a theme on this Skyline girls team.
Two of Skyline’s other top three runners, Raegan Hart and Sariah Harrison, also hail from families of decorated cross country runners. Some established legacies at Skyline. Others did so around the state.
What ties the trio together, though, is that they have taken the torches their families fashioned and — no pun intended — run with them.
“I definitely would not have as big of a motivation to run if it wasn’t for them,” Roberts said, referring to her siblings, Harrison and Adria. “My dad also ran, and all my uncles, too. Family was a big part of cross-country and running.”
The same goes for Harrison, whose sister, Elizabeth, ran at Skyline and graduated in 2019. Her uncles, Nathan and Robert Harrison, ran at Meridian in the early 2000s.
Hart’s brother, Dallin, was a sophomore on the 2016 Skyline boys team, which won the team state title. Roberts’ brother, Harrison, was also on that team. Her sister, Adria, was a sophomore on the 2017 girls team, which won the program’s first state title.
That all bears interest, but particularly because Nelah Roberts, Raegan Hart and Sariah Harrison will compete at Friday’s 4A state meet in Pocatello, prepared to place high and secure medals, carrying on the legacy created by their family members.
Each will do so differently.
“So excited,” Harrison said with a laugh. “So excited.”
Let’s start with Harrison, a three-time state medalist.
Harrison’s story remains compelling for several reasons, but especially because a few months ago, she didn’t know if she could write the one about her senior season. In March, she began battling fascia adhesion in her shins, which prevented her from walking without pain. She set up mats around her home to help ease the pain. She never could on her own.
She consulted a physical therapist, who advised her to “stretch and roll” her legs. She did so for months, daily, until she felt comfortable resuming running in June.
That produced a few results. For one, she had a senior season, but now, she also wakes up with something new on her mind.
“Every day that I stretch and roll my legs, I just think, ‘Wow. I am so blessed and God is so good. I’m so glad that I can walk,’” she says with a hearty chuckle. “Walking is such a gift that I’ve taken for granted, you know?”
Still, she might not have gotten into the sport if she didn’t grow up around it.
In Harrison’s younger days, when she visited her grandparents in Meridian, her uncles brought her along on runs. They still do. Together, they run to places that hold special meaning to her family. They run to her uncles’ high school, their old house, around the area.
Their runs usually total around five miles.
“You don’t go to grandma and grandpa’s house without bringing your running clothes,” Harrison said. “That’s just a thing. We always go on runs together. I’ve just really loved running ever since I was little I think because of their influence.”
Hart can say the same.
She hasn’t always run cross country, she’ll tell you. She opted to play soccer for her freshman and sophomore seasons. The sport itself, though, didn’t satisfy her. A smaller part of it did.
“When I was running on the soccer field,” Hart said, “I was like, ‘This is just what makes me happy.’”
For that reason, she ditched soccer for cross country, training in the summer of 2019 to build the stamina she would need to complete the transition. She worked with her mother to create a schedule of runs. At first, she says, she could barely run three miles at a time. The schedule helped her run eight.
There’s a catch, though.
“I would not have done cross country if Dallin hadn’t done it,” Hart said.
The only problem Hart faces headed into state resides in her lungs. They feel tight, she says, and they have for about a month. It’s prevented her from running at the pace she likes.
“It feels like you’ve been holding your breath for a long time,” Hart said. “It gets worse when you run.”
Hart has seen doctors, who have prescribed her inhalers and other potential fixes, but none have worked. As a result, she’s run slower at practices and meets. It remains an ongoing problem, without a solution in sight.
“We don’t know,” Hart said. “We’re trying everything.”
Hart, her teammates and her coaches are hopeful they can find a solution before Friday.
The good news is that they’ll still have Roberts in the fold.
She will feel some pressure at the state meet, she said. The reason has something to do with her last name.
“Being a Roberts, there’s definitely an expectation,” she said. “I see my uncles and family a lot, so there is a lot of pressure, trying to do my best and always racing really good and placing high.”
Her uncles all raced at Skyline: Darin, Jason, Kyle, Jacob and Caleb. So did her father, Eric.
They established a tradition. It’s up to Nelah to carry it on.
“Me and my dad have come up with a phrase for whenever I’m racing,” Roberts said. “It’s definitely a mental game. It’s always ‘pain now, glory later.’ I’m learning that.”