ST. ANTHONY – By the end of last season, it was clear there was something going on with the South Fremont girls cross country team. A trophy from the state meet may have been the first clue.
The Cougars hadn’t advanced to the state meet in a decade and there really wasn’t much competition with district foe Sugar-Salem, which had already proven itself as a perennial state contender and celebrated winning the 3A state crown last season.
But South Fremont also had a historic finish in 2020, not only advancing to the state meet, but taking home a third-place trophy.
What does that mean for South Fremont heading into Saturday’s 2021state meet?
Judging by results from this year’s races, combined with a more experienced group of runners, and a higher level of expectations, the Cougars could be even better.
“Last year was a breakthrough season for our program,” coach Ryan Campbell said. “It gave us the momentum, and these kids, both boys and girls, work really hard.”
Campbell noted the process of turning the program into a state contender started a year ago. The runners work out in the winter, running through snow and bad weather. They run track in the spring and continue working out in the summer.
“It's been a long process and they put in the work necessary to compete at a championship level,” Campbell said.
And the results don't lie.
South Fremont finished ahead of Sugar-Salem for the first time at this year’s Tiger-Grizz meet and also placed ahead of a good Snake River squad, which finished second at the state meet a year ago. South Fremont’s two seniors, Cecily Eagleton and Breklynn Gee, finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
“I think that was a big confidence boost for us and we realized it’s possible and we’re strong enough and if we work hard, we can make something good happen,” Gee said of finally beating Sugar-Salem and Snake River.
Sugar-Salem handily won the Bob Conley Invitational, but Eagleton placed fifth ahead of the Diggers’ top runner Jaresa Jackson.
The two teams battled it out at the district race, with Sugar-Salem holding off South Fremont 28-34. Eagleton, who joined the team in the middle of last season after moving from Utah, won the individual title.
Eagleton has cut about two minutes off her personal best since last season and is currently fourth on the state 3A performance list with a time of 19:12.9.
"Last year we weren't supposed to get to state and that’s just given us motivation,” Eagleton said. “The seniors, we’ve been focusing on we want that banner and we want to do that for our school.”
A state championship banner would indeed put the program on the map. Even another state trophy would help in setting a foundation for a growing team that already has talented young runners in sophomores Mckenzie Winegar and Sage Lyon, who finished third and 15th at last year’s state meet. The team’s fifth finisher at this year's district meet was freshman Emma Owens.
“It’s a little bit different,” Lyon said of the expectations after a strong freshman year. “I know what I can do now.”
Campbell said that most years there’s a clear frontrunner to beat and crunching the numbers usually reveals which teams and runners everyone will be chasing. That might not be the case this season.
“We’ve worked really hard and now we’re ready to show what we’ve done,” Gee said.