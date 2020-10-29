Idaho’s state cross country meet is set to kick off this weekend. The 5A, 4A and 3A teams will race on Friday, while the 2A and 1A teams will meet on Saturday, both at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello.
Here are a few storylines to follow and runners to watch.
Idaho Falls teams competing in a different class this year
One of the major shake-ups in Class 5A involves Idaho Falls, which moved up from 4A this season. Not only does this open the door for other 4A teams — the Tigers had won the previous three team titles — but it presents new challenges for Idaho Falls. The team will have to compete with the likes of Madison, which features top boy Will Dixon, plus Rigby, which rosters Benjamin Ricks and Mason Chandler, two runners who placed 10th and 11th, respectively, at last year’s state meet.
Since Idaho Falls joined 4A in 2016, the girls team placed fourth in 2016 and 2018 and the boys won the 2017 and 2018 state titles. The Tigers swept both team titles last year. That’s part of what makes this move so intriguing — how will the Tigers fare against different competition?
The girls team will hope runners like Elanor Eddington (top five in all five races she’s run this season) and Allison Lemons (second at the Madison Quad and third at the 5A District 5-6 meet) can help the club make the answer a positive one.
Salmon boys looking for third straight team title
Nobody has been able to stop the Salmon boys at the last two state meets.
The team is hoping to make that three this weekend.
Salmon has captured back-to-back 2A boys state titles. At the heart of those teams has been Johnathon Simmons, a senior who placed second at the 2018 meet, first at the 2019 race and most recently first at the 2A District 6 meet, where he finished in 16:14.4.
The girls teams, though, haven’t lagged far behind. The team took fifth in 2018, third in 2019 and also secured the district title last week, posting a score of 32 thanks to four top-10 finishes.
Sophomore Sara Deschaine claimed her career first district title in 20:32.8 to become Salmon’s first girls individual district champion since Morgan Smith did it in 2014.
Both Sugar-Salem teams on hunt for repeats
The Sugar-Salem teams won’t just be looking to win team titles at this year’s meet. The Diggers will be looking to repeat — on both teams.
Sugar-Salem’s boys and girls teams both captured the team titles at the 2019 meet. The boys also won in 2018, which means they’ll be going for a three-peat.
That they’re in position to is largely a credit to runners like Brigham Dallin, who has recorded top-10 finishes at his last three meets, Porter Holt, who won the individual title at the 3A District 6 meet with a time of 17:22.9 and Mason Lewis, who finished right behind Holt at the district meet.
The girls team, which has recorded top-five finishes at the last two state meets, has enjoyed solid races from pieces like Jaresa Jackson, who pocketed her second 5k meet win of the season by winning the individual title at the district meet in 20:10.7, Ryley Klinger, who took third at districts and Kate Dickson, who won two meets and placed seventh at districts.
4A girls race to be tight
If you want to see a close race, you might want to check out the 4A girls competition on Friday.
That field will feature Bonneville sophomore Alivia Johnson, who has won all but one of her eight meets this year including the 4A District 6 meet, Skyline freshman Nelah Roberts, who has finished in the top five at all eight races and second at districts and Skyline senior Sariah Harrison, a three-time state medalist who took fourth at districts last weekend.
Those three runners represent three of the top 4A girls runners, but the race also features runners like Bonneville freshman Kennedy Kunz and Skyline senior Raegan Hart, who have led their respective teams at several meets this season.
That race is set for 11:30 a.m. Friday.