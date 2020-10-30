POCATELLO -- The Idaho Falls boys won the 5A state cross country championship on Friday with Mitchell Athay, Zac Bright and Luke Athay finishing 2-3-4 as the Tigers scored 23 points to outdistance Rocky Mountain with 78.
Madison placed third with Will Dixon taking sixth and Ryan Stutz eighth.
The Tiger girls earned a fourth-place trophy with Madison taking seventh and Thunder Ridge placing ninth.
In 4A, Nelah Roberts won the individual title for Skyline and the team celebrated a title, holding off Preston 62-67.
Blackfoot took third in the boys race, led by Eli Gregory’s eighth-place finish.
Sugar-Salem once again dominated in 3A as the girls and boys teams won team titles.
South Fremont placed third in the girls race, and Teton was second in the boys team standings.
Full story with quotes and photos on the way.