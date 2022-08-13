In the end, Cyrus Wallace just turned around and hauled in the ball.
Split out to the left of the formation, Idaho State’s newest tight end started his route by running straight ahead. Then he stutter-stepped — hesitated just enough — and created some space, prompting quarterback Hunter Hays to lob him the ball in the end zone. Safety Calvin Pitcher was draped on him like a blanket. So Wallace just reached up, snagged the ball and fell down.
That’s when the Bengals dressed in white, the offensive guys, spilled into the end zone like ants to crumbs. They sprinted to Wallace, high-fived him, hugged him, everything. It was, by far, the best play of Saturday’s scrimmage, ISU’s second of fall camp.
“Just react and make a play,” Wallace said.
By far the play of the day: TE Cyrus Wallace pulls down a toughhhh touchdown pass from Hunter Hays pic.twitter.com/qRJYzQw3JN— Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) August 13, 2022
Wallace made the final seconds of the play sound remarkably simple, but the truth is he knows it took a lot more. Here are his complete thoughts on the play: “When people talk about big plays, they just think about the guy that makes them. But it all starts with the line, giving the quarterback time to throw it and the quarterback executing, and then the coach putting us in the right positions for the right play.”
As spring ball folded into fall camp, Idaho State coaches have talked about Wallace like a Greek god. In conversations both public and private, they have raved about his athleticism, his size, his versatility. Ask any coach about a transfer player and they’ll tell you they got a steal: We got a good one, they’ll say. We’re lucky to have him. In Wallace, though, Idaho State may have found an immediate difference-maker.
When you look at Wallace, who will play both tight end and receiver this fall, it’s hard to believe otherwise. He stands 6-foot-3, which will usually give him a height advantage against opposing defensive backs. Wallace also has the quickness he needs to play receiver, adding a dimension to the Bengals’ offense that will likely come in handy. Then you consider the hands he flashed in that play and, well, you have a complete offensive force.
“I think Cyrus Wallace is as good a tight end as there is,” Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle said last week. “I mean, I honestly think he could have played for me at Arizona or Cal. Six-three, probably about 230, and he runs really, really well.”
Wallace signed with ISU back in February, back then just another name in the Bengals’ 23-man signing class. He transferred from Santa Barbara JUCO, where in his final season, he hauled in 27 catches for 452 yards and three touchdowns. Then he became a D-I transfer candidate. Ragle and Co. swooped in at the right time.
In fact, ask Wallace why he chose ISU and that’s the first thing he’ll mention.
“The coaches, off rip,” Wallace said. “They weren't even talking about the football aspect. They preached more of the family aspect and changing the culture of Idaho State. And that's what I loved, and they were super welcoming. I could just tell that they were genuine people, instead of just wanting to get here and win games. They actually cared about you.”
On that note, here are three other observations from Saturday’s scrimmage, which wrapped up Idaho State’s second week of fall camp.
1. The quarterback battle is coming to an end
Since April, Tyler Vander Waal and Hunter Hays have been gridlocked in a fight for the starting quarterback job. They’ve been complimentary of each other, and coaches have always stressed that they’re neck-and-neck, that neither has emerged as a favorite.
It seems the battle is nearing an end. Ragle said he would like to select a starter by early next week. The Bengals’ season-opener, a road matchup with UNLV on Aug. 27, is coming up. It’s time for coaches to make a decision.
Here is Ragle’s full quote on the matter: “As we move here into Monday, I'm not saying it's gonna be done by Monday, but early this week at the latest so we can get more reps here in the middle of the week for them. And then on Thursday, Friday, we're gonna start working on Vegas a little bit and then we'll do a mock game on Saturday, kinda present all the scenarios. It'll be a walkthrough type of deal. But every scenario that could come up in a game, so again, that FBI (football intelligence) comes into play. Give them Sunday off, and then we'll come back and it's game week. So midweek, we should be rolling with where we're gonna go.”
Idaho State coach Charlie Ragle on the quarterback battle between Tyler Vander Waal and Hunter Hays: “They both did some really good things, but we gotta make a decision on who we’re gonna go with.”— Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) August 13, 2022
Says he plans to select the starter early next week. pic.twitter.com/hsa1Ul7DmO
2. ISU’s defensive line is making a real impact, and starters have emerged
Depending on who you ask, the final play of Idaho State’s scrimmage on Saturday went amazingly — or awfully. Ask Vince Amey, the Bengals’ defensive line coach, and he’ll tell you the former.
Here’s what happened: Only four seconds remained in the scrimmage, so Vander Waal and the Bengals’ offense set up around the opposite 35. They had to take a shot to the end zone, so the secondary dropped into a deep prevent look. There wouldn’t be much trickery on this occasion.
Except the defensive line threw everything off. Sophomore lineman Cortland Horton beat right guard Syr Riley and edge rusher Zack Conner used a stunt to add even more pressure, forcing Vander Waal to roll out. Whistles blew. No tackling the quarterback, so the play ended. Vander Waal couldn’t get a pass off.
“It's not just that play, it's just been all camp,” Amey said. “We just put pressure on the quarterback and getting in the backfield, getting knock backs on the offensive linemen, and we played with bad intentions. That's the goal. That's our mindset. That’s the laser-focus mindset we have.”
If it seems like Horton’s name has come up a few times since the spring, that’s because it has. He will start on the defensive line, Amey said, alongside seniors Terrance Jones and Raemo Trevino and sophomore Tyler Gonzalez. That’s the group that will try to stop the run — which they did well on Saturday — and produce more than seven sacks, which is how many last year’s group delivered. That ranked last in the Big Sky by a wide margin.
Of those four, the newcomer will be Horton, an Eagle native. In fall camp, his stock has skyrocketed faster than Usain Bolt running the 100. He’s quick, strong, basically everything you want out of a defensive lineman. For ISU, the best part is this: He’s young.
“If you see the guy walking around with his shirt off, you're just like, oh my goodness. It’s impressive,” Amey said with a good laugh. “He runs with the skills in the offseason and he's beaten half the skills. He's just pushing himself to the limit, to the max, because he wants to be the best.”
3. Chedon James emerging as returner, plus transfers
Here’s one name to keep an eye on, mostly in the punt return game: Chedon James (first name is pronounced Chay-duhn). A freshman, James flew under the radar in large part because he stands just 5-foot-9, an undersized receiver. Last summer, he committed to Air Force, but he never signed. In May, after he graduated from St. John Bosco in Bellfower, California, ISU flipped his commitment.
Don’t expect to see him much at receiver, but he will figure into the Bengals’ kick and punt return game.
“He has elite-level quickness off the ball,” Ragle said. “I mean, elite level — as good as anybody I've seen at any level.”
A couple other housekeeping notes: Earlier this month, Idaho State lost two players to the transfer portal — receiver Jeff Harris and running back Jordan Kempf. Harris was a sophomore who played sparingly last year and Kempf was a running back, a transfer from Butler Community College, who was at ISU for only the spring semester.