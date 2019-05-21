David Adams has been named Idaho Falls High School’s new girls soccer program director. Adams will oversee all aspects of the I.F. soccer program.

Adams said he's loved soccer since he first started playing at 3 years old. Growing up in the military he had the chance to learn, train and play in Europe for five years. Adams also has coached locally for the past 10 years and has had the opportunity to work with athletes of different ages. He coached at Taylorview Middle School for the past four years.

“Coach Adams is dedicated to the sport and to the student athletes at IFHS. I look forward to seeing him continue to build the program and to help our girls on an off the field," athletic director Pat Lloyd said in a statement.

“Coaching is a humbling responsibility” Adams said in a statement. “I am honored and thrilled about leading these girls to be their best selves on and off the soccer field.”

For more information, you can reach Coach Adams at (208) 520-1514 .