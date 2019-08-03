BOISE — It may have meant more to David Moa’s teammates Friday than it did to him.
The big 296-pound defensive tackle was back on the practice field for the first time in almost a year, participating in individual drills during Boise State’s first fall practice.
“He’s baaaaacccckkk,” nose tackle Sonatane Lui said loudly after Moa completed a drill.
Moa, a sixth-year graduate student, should have finished his Boise State career last year. But an injury to his Achilles tendon suffered during summer workouts last July limited him to just one game — roughly 12 snaps against Oklahoma State.
A new redshirt rule allowed him to apply for a medical redshirt despite already redshirting in 2014, and he was granted a sixth year for this fall.
He didn’t participate in the full practice Friday — and he probably won’t for a few weeks — but just being out there in some capacity was a huge step in the right direction.
“It was exciting,” said Moa, who teammates call one of the most likable guys on the team. “It’s been a long time coming and literally running on that grass and seeing everybody around me, it was an awesome experience. It was like I was a young guy again being out there.
“I had my own little personal cheerleader group. The guys were excited to see me out there and I’m excited to be out there with them. It just feels good to be back.”
Some forget that Moa was one of the most dominating players along the interior of Boise State’s defensive line in recent memory during a breakout sophomore season in 2016. He started all 13 games, led the team with 8.5 sacks and had 10.5 tackles-for-loss to go along with 30 total tackles, four pass break-ups and a blocked field goal.
He was labeled as one of the top NFL prospects heading into the 2017 season, but he struggled to live up to the lofty expectations and had just 2.0 sacks and 3.5 tackles-for-loss.
What was supposed to be a redemption year as a senior in 2018 turned out to be a lost year completely when he suffered a partial tear of his Achilles tendon while participating in a summer workout at Camels Back Park.
Moa missed most of fall camp and the first two games before making his debut against Oklahoma State. He played around 12 snaps and had two tackles, including a tackle-for-loss near the goal line. He looked good in limited action — until he reinjured the tendon on his final play.
“Going into Oklahoma State I felt pretty good, the best it had been since I got injured,” Moa said. “And part of me just wanted to be out there and with the guys too for a big game like that, so I might have rushed it a little bit.”
Moa decided to shut it down for the rest of the season and apply for a medical redshirt to return in 2019.
He had surgery in January to repair the Achilles tendon after initially waiting to see if it would heal on its own, and missed spring practices and much of the summer as he continued to rehab.
He was cleared to participate in a limited capacity Friday and will continue to do a little bit more each day as he works toward being 100 percent by the Aug. 31 season opener against Florida State.
“He looks good but we’re going to be smart,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “Once you’re pushing on another 315-pound guy, it’s different than hitting a sled. He looks good. He’s getting stronger. His value to our team as a leader and as a player, he’s as good as anybody we have. When he didn’t play for us last year, that hurt.
“When he’s out there on the field, practices get better, guys are more focused. He’s a leader and he has command and if things get squirrely at practice and you have a guy like that on the field, he usually handles it. He wants to be great. He’s very focused, determined and the guys around him, he knows he needs them to succeed, so that’s where we get a lot of benefit out of David.”
Teammates joke that Moa is not a sixth-year senior, but a ‘senior citizen’. He hears the age jokes daily, and knows the incoming freshmen were in eighth grade when he first arrived at Boise State.
“He’s like the grandpa of the team,” safety DeAndre Pierce jokes.
Nobody really knows what they’ll get out of Moa this year. If healthy he could reignite his chances at an NFL career and be the dominant force the Broncos need on the inside. But it’s hard to expect that out of a guy coming back from that type of injury. He’s as big of a wildcard as the Broncos have heading into 2019.
The media clearly think he’ll be back to his old self. Moa was voted as a preseason All-Mountain West selection last month by those that cover the league regularly.
His teammates and coaches agree.
“I expect big things from David, I really do,” defensive line coach Spencer Danielson said. “He’s without question the strongest he’s ever been. Not even close. Now obviously we have to be smart with how we use him in fall camp and the reps he gets, but I don’t shy away from it, and I told him this, the way he does his rehab, how he trains, how he practices — I need to see the 2016 David Moa and then some. That’s what we need.
“It’s cool to see how he’s at a point now where it’s like ‘man I got one year left and I’m going to let it all hang out.’ He used those exact words. ‘I’m going to put all my chips on the table and I’m going to do this for my brothers on the team and my family and let it all hang out.’ … He’s one of the best players on our team and our conference and he can be (again).”
Harsin summed up his potential impact by calling him a “dangerous player” when full speed because of his combination of skill, size and relentlessness.
And that doesn’t even include his leadership, which Danielson explained by saying, “If David Moa tells you something, it’s like ‘uh, yes sir.’ Period.”
Moa will continue to do what he can both on and off the practice field this month with the intent of being full-go by the opener in Jacksonville. He has to arrive 90 minutes earlier for practice than most of his teammates to make sure his calf and Achilles muscles are ready to go.
But he’ll continue to do it all with a smile, just as he did Friday. Given an unexpected chance for another year at Boise State, he hopes to capitalize on the opportunity — if his body will allow it.
“I’m just happy to be out there,” Moa said. “I’m just going to take everything in, one day at a time, one practice at a time. … Today was a really good step towards where we want me to be by the time Florida State comes. I’m just excited for what’s going to come.”