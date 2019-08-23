POCATELLO — Roger Cooper wants his linebackers to stop the run, rush the quarterback, cover receivers in man and zone.
Because of all that he asks them to do, the Idaho State defensive coordinator calls them his “ultimate athletes” — and right now he has more players who fit that description than he ever has at Idaho State.
“We’ve got depth, more depth than I’ve probably ever seen us have in my five years here, so it’s exciting,” senior middle linebacker Kody Graves said. “Even the young guys coming in, some of those freshmen ... seeing some of the stuff that they do is like, stuff that that my class wasn’t doing as freshmen. I think that’s kind of a testament to coach Cooper. They’re just more developed, they’re into it in the film room, into it (on the field), it’s pretty impressive. It’s an impressive group of linebackers top to bottom.”
Recently, star linebackers have been a fixture at ISU. Mario Jenkins made three all-Big Sky teams from 2014 to 2017, including a first-team nod in the latter year. Last season, Graves and Paea Moala made third-team all-conference and Christian Holland finished second in the Big Sky in tackles per game, although he was left off the all-conference teams.
This year, though, Cooper thinks that he has the depth to match his front-line talent, and that’s what has the coach truly excited.
In a recent interview, he rattled off 11 names in just a few minutes, all of whom he thinks can compete for playing time and get on the field in 2019.
“We’ve got some guys that have played a lot of football,” Cooper said. “We’re senior-led, and they know what they’re doing, but what’s rare is that we’ve had some guys added to our program that are coming right along. Normally you get some guys that come in and you have to redshirt them ... Normally you have guys that come in and you know they’re going to need more reps, or a spring to cook, but these guys came, they worked out, they stayed here during the summer, and they’re ready to go.”
The pecking order at the position can be largely broken down into three groups.
Graves and Oshea Trujillo are the senior leaders. Trujillo played in all 11 games last year, and, although he didn’t start, still racked up 47 total tackles.
Graves totaled 83 tackles in just 10 games, finishing seventh in the conference in tackles per game while playing next to Holland.
He’s back this year with an unconventional mandate from Cooper — break the rules.
“He’s just so cerebral, and he prides himself on not making mistakes, so it’s my job to make him take chances, and he’s doing that,” Cooper said. “When he sees a run-through, take it, (even) if he’s not necessarily where he should be in a coverage, but knows where the ball’s going. Taking chances, pre-snap awareness, taking chances, and making big plays, game-changing plays. ... He knows the pieces and where they fit in our defenses, and he knows what everyone around him is doing, so it’s time to take the reins off him and let him go.”
Trujillo, meanwhile, is an athletic, twitchy player who’s maybe the most vocal leader on the defense. He’ll slot in at one of the outside linebacker spots.
“I’m hungry. We all want it, as a whole, as a group,” Trujillo said. “We know what we left out there (last year), we know we left a couple games out there on the defensive end, so we just have to go out there and play better as a whole. ... I’m going to try my best to do what I can do and then leading those guys through, being vocal, like just getting everybody going.”
Behind them is a group of players who been in the program for a while, and gotten a lot of game reps, but haven’t started a bunch of games.
That will change this year. Junior Kennon Smith has played in 16 games over the last two seasons. He’s the favorite to start on the inside with Graves.
Senior Luke Holloway is likely to take the other outside spot. He’s played in 17 games over the past three seasons, but has battled injuries the whole time.
Sophomore Aren Manu actually had the best year of the trio in 2018, when he picked up 32 total tackles in nine games, and he’s nipping right on Smith’s heels for that second inside spot.
“They’re ready,” Trujillo said. “They’re champing at the bit for sure for that first live action. I live with Kennon, so I know he’s prepared. Aren is like a little brother to me, and Luke, he’s been here the whole time I’ve been here, so I just can’t wait to get after it.”
Then, there’s a big group of transfers and youngsters waiting to break out.
The headliner among this group is sophomore UMass transfer Darian Green, who’s turned quite a few heads at camp.
“Darian Green is a hustler,” head coach Rob Phenicie said. “He makes a lot of plays, and he’s doing a great job too. ... One play that kind of exemplifies his hustle was, we ran a play at the end of practice last week, and it was a long touchdown that no one was going to chase down, but he sprinted all the way down the field chasing a guy. He was the only defender to do that, and it was a great example.”
Connor Wills, from Rexburg, transferred to ISU from BYU after his mission and will be a freshman this year, and the Bengals also brought in a junior college in Jack Genova, who led Long Beach City College in tackles last year.
Cooper also shouted out sophomore DJ Hagler, redshirt freshman Sam Funkhouser, and Cruz Littlefield, who’s returning from a mission.
True freshmen Vae Gasu and JoJo Sanchez have looked good as well at times.
The bottom line is — this linebacker group is experienced and deep, and Cooper has big plans for his “ultimate athletes” in 2019.
“They’re tying the back end and the front end together,” Cooper said. “We bring pressure with them, they drop into coverage, man, they bracket, they do everything in what we do ... {span}I expect to have a great year. I expect them to lead this conference in tackles, I expect them to be everything they’re supposed to be. We need to be the best linebackers in the Big Sky. That’s what we talk about, that’s their goal, that’s who we want to be.”{/span}