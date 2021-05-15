Golf
5A District 5-6
Girls
Teams: Madison 381 2. Thunder Ridge 385 3. Highland 395 4. Rigby 396 5. Idaho Falls 415
Individuals: 1. Megan Quinton (Madison) 85 2t. Lindsey Webster (Thunder Ridge) 88 2t. Lilly Merrill (Highland) 88 4. Charity Hepworth (Madison) 91 5. Tiernee Johnson (Rigby) 92.
Boys
Teams: 1. Madison 310 2. Highland 313 3. Thunder Ridge 327 4. Rigby 328 5. Idaho Falls 390
4A District 6
The Shelley and Skyline boys golf teams each qualified for the 4A state tournament after claiming first and second, respectively at this week’s district meet.
Led by Nate Nelson’s 78, Shelley had the low score of 334 and Skyline carded 354. Davis Mickelsen led the Grizzlies with an 82.
Individual qualifiers include Karter Barfus of Bonneville, who shot 83, and Eric Patterson and Ty Elzinga of Hillcrest, who each scored 87.
The Skyline and Hillcrest girls teams qualified for state. The Grizzlies scored 363 while the Knights shot 399. Hailee Cole’s 80 topped the Grizzlies and Challis Porter carded 84 for the Knights.
3A District 6
Girls
Teams: 1. Sugar-Salem 523, 2. Teton 527, 3. South Fremont 609.
Individuals: Saige Anderson, (Sugar-Salem) 112, 2. Abbey Tibbitts (Teton) 124 3. Kate Gardner 127.
Boys
Teams: 1. Teton 340, 2. Sugar-Salem 376, 3. South Fremont 486
Individuals: 1. Tanner O'Brien (Teton) 79 2t. Kamden Schroeder (Teton) 82 2t. William Harman (Sugar-Salem) 82.
2A District 6
Boys
Teams: 1. Salmon 418 2. Challis 428, 3. Ririe 467 4. North Fremont 493 5. Mackay 513
Individuals: 1. Preston Hammond, (Salmon) 88 2. Carson Parkinson (Challis) 99 3. Wyatt Linger (Salmon) 100 4. Zane Austin (Ririe) 105 5. Chris Arrizubieta (Challis) 105.
Girls
Teams: 1. Challis 429 2. Ririe 472 3. Salmon 573 4. Mackay 627
Individuals: 1. Kelli Ann Strand (Challis) 70 2. Tay Chrisensen (Ririe) 102 3. Ali Rembelski (Challis) 4. Valerie Moen (Challis) 113.
Tennis
5A District 5-6
Thunder Ridge's Tegan Hartman remained unbeaten in his high school career, winning the 5A District 5-6 singles title with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Idaho Falls' Luke Rodel.
The Titans also won the girls singles crown as Ashley Preece prevailed over teammate Mauri Howell 6-2, 6-0.
The Thunder Ridge girls team won the district title and the boys finished second.
Boys
Teams: 1. Madison 66 2. Thunder Ridge 50.5 3. Idaho Falls 24.5 4. Rigby 17 5. Highland 12.
Girls
Teams: 1. Thunder Ridge 68.5 2. Idaho Falls 40.5 3. Highland 31 4. Madison 23 5. Rigby 7.
4A District 6
The Hillcrest boys and Bonneville girls won team titles at the 4A District 6 meet.
Layton Hagerman of Hillcrest claimed the boys singles title and Talia Trane of Bonneville won the girls' title.
Boys singles
1. Layton Hagerman (Hillcrest), 2. Carter Christensen (Blackfoot), 3. Spencer Hansen (Bonneville)
Boys doubles
1. Jamison Lemon and Dawson Belnap (Bonneville), 2. Grant Neville and Bryten Rothman (Hillcrest), 3. Cole Inskeep and Caden Tanner (Blackfoot)
Girls singles
1. Talia Trane (Bonneville), 2. Kallie Shurtliff (Bonneville), 3. Claire Anderson (Blackfoot)
Girls doubles
1. Raegan and Berklee Olsen (Hillcrest), 2. Tori Thomason and Mauriel Stuart (Skyline), 3. Heather Barker and Macee Moffat (Bonneville)
Mixed doubles
1. Sydney Higginson and Johnny Peterson (Bonneville), 2. Nicole Tran and Daniel Crofts (Hillcrest), 3. Kelsey Inskeep and Caleb Joyner (Hillcrest)