Score Player Player Winnings EACH
GROSS
67 Cesar Quintero, Efren Jr. Quintero $150
67 Tony Moon, Jaxon Moon $150
69 Terry Empey, Tracy Teuscher $32.50
69 Ray French, Tony French $32.50
NET
60 Ken Marlowe, Doug McLaren $200
63.5 Tanner Morrow, Scott Simmons $150
64 Deryk Biggs, Kaden Lords $112.50
64.5 David Hancock, Rex Hancock $81.25
64.5 Tyler Tetley, Travis Toller $81.25
Flight B - Men
73 Art Jimenez, Nick Rice $84.38
73 Jeff Gibson, Corey Mitchell $84.38
60.5 Jason Bottles, Mel Murdock $200
62.5 Casey Pfannenstiel, Josh Woodard $137.50
62.5 Paul Morgan, Jeff Staffon $137.50
63.5 Jake Pinnock, Dylan Williams $84.38
63.5 Marv Jackman, Shane Larsen $84.38
64 Conner Daw, Morgan Daw $75
64.5 Farrell Allen, Tyler Hedin $21.66
64.5 Ernie Garza, Bill Schutte $21.66
64.5 Fabian Fernandez, Kory Price $21.66
Mixed Flight
64 Hailee Cole, Mark Cole $160
72 Audie Trudell, Paula Trudell $100
62 Michelle Chuensiri, Rote Chuensiri $175
62.5 Judy Weiszhaar,John Weiszhaar $140
63 Annie Davis, Steve Davis $85
64 Bob Lopez, Janine Lopez $70
65 Allen King, KC King $27.50
65 Carmen Mills, Wes Mills $27.50
Women's Flight
80 Vicky Brown, Cathy Rae $75
63.5 Sharon Griffith, Susan Nelson $110
67.5 Mary Kay Jenkins, Georgia Mousaw $75
70 Julie Finup, Stacey Watson $50
