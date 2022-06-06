Flight A - Men

Score Player Player Winnings EACH

GROSS

67 Cesar Quintero, Efren Jr. Quintero $150

67 Tony Moon, Jaxon Moon $150

69 Terry Empey, Tracy Teuscher $32.50

69 Ray French, Tony French $32.50

NET

60 Ken Marlowe, Doug McLaren $200

63.5 Tanner Morrow, Scott Simmons $150

64 Deryk Biggs, Kaden Lords $112.50

64.5 David Hancock, Rex Hancock $81.25

64.5 Tyler Tetley, Travis Toller $81.25

Flight B - Men

Score Player Player Winnings EACH

GROSS

73 Art Jimenez, Nick Rice $84.38

73 Jeff Gibson, Corey Mitchell $84.38

NET

60.5 Jason Bottles, Mel Murdock $200

62.5 Casey Pfannenstiel, Josh Woodard $137.50

62.5 Paul Morgan, Jeff Staffon $137.50

63.5 Jake Pinnock, Dylan Williams $84.38

63.5 Marv Jackman, Shane Larsen $84.38

64 Conner Daw, Morgan Daw $75

64.5 Farrell Allen, Tyler Hedin $21.66

64.5 Ernie Garza, Bill Schutte $21.66

64.5 Fabian Fernandez, Kory Price $21.66

Mixed Flight

Score Player Player Winnings EACH

GROSS

64 Hailee Cole, Mark Cole $160

72 Audie Trudell, Paula Trudell $100

NET

62 Michelle Chuensiri, Rote Chuensiri $175

62.5 Judy Weiszhaar,John Weiszhaar $140

63 Annie Davis, Steve Davis $85

64 Bob Lopez, Janine Lopez $70

65 Allen King, KC King $27.50

65 Carmen Mills, Wes Mills $27.50

Women's Flight

Score Player Player Winnings EACH

GROSS

80 Vicky Brown, Cathy Rae $75

NET

63.5 Sharon Griffith, Susan Nelson $110

67.5 Mary Kay Jenkins, Georgia Mousaw $75

70 Julie Finup, Stacey Watson $50

 

