Austin Dubsky closed his eyes and scowled. Several feet outside the clubhouse at Melaleuca Field, he was moments removed from his best outing of the season, a complete-game shutout in Idaho Falls’ 8-0 win over Ogden Friday night.
Dubsky was electric and consistent, efficient and reliable. He had delivered under uniquely important circumstances. Now he felt frustrated, not because he hadn’t done his job, but because another group of players hadn’t done theirs.
In order to win the Northern Division’s first half and secure a home playoff series, the Chukars needed the following to unfold Friday night: An Idaho Falls win, and a Missoula loss. Call it 1/2. The Paddleheads scored 14 unanswered runs to top Billings. The Chukars finished second.
So when Dubsky heard the news — rather, that the Paddleheads had a four-run lead in the ninth — he showed a tinge of frustration. Mostly, though, the team felt disappointed because they could have avoided this situation to begin with. The Chukars could have made sure of things with a better start to the season.
That’s why Dubsky felt irked after his best game in Idaho Falls.
“You can control what you can control,” Dubsky said. “We can’t control how Billings plays. We can’t control how Missoula plays. We can only control how we play, and how we go about our day every day.”
The good news for the Chukars (34-14) is this: They like their chances of earning a playoff spot. They can do so a few ways, but the most likely scenario involves Idaho Falls recording the second-best overall record in the Northern Division. If the first half is any indication, the Chukars should have few issues doing that, considering the other two teams in the division — Great Falls and Billings — finished the first half 16 and 17 games back, respectively.
Still, the playoff picture shouldn’t obscure the way Dubsky shoved. His final line looked like this: 9 innings, 6 hits, 0 runs, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts. The Chukars won because Dubsky got better as he went, unfurling fastballs wide of the plate in the first couple innings, then stabilizing things and letting his infield work behind him.
At one point, Dubsky retired 10 of 13 batters. From the fourth inning through the ninth, he faced three batters every inning, inducing three double plays and working around a few stray hits.
“Just kind of sticking with what we were trying to do, our gameplan,” Dubsky said. “The past three, four games, as the game went on, I felt more comfortable. Mechanics kind of sync-up, and we were able to ride a little bit longer.”
Dubsky got run support in spades. Matt Feinstein, Andrew Don and Tyler Kelly all logged multi-hit games. The Chukars didn’t pour the offense on, didn’t post a double-digit inning like they did on Thursday. Instead, they steadily built a lead. Kelly and Hunter Hisky both cracked RBI singles in the second. Don drove in two runs, first with an RBI single in the third, then with a one-run triple in the seventh.
All told, six Chukars recorded hits, the kind of top-to-bottom effort that shows the coaching staff has found a lineup that works. That has taken some effort. This season, Idaho Falls has cut ties with six position players. It has acquired — via signings and trades — key pieces in Kelly, Tyler Van Marten and Kona Quiggle. The team has hit on those three acquisitions.
Consider this: Van Marten is slashing .486/.526/.686. Quiggle is slashing .390/.472/.727. Kelly is at .407/.446/.691.
Quiggle might as well be carrying around a torch. On Thursday, he went 4-for-5 — including a three-run moonshot — and eight RBI. In Friday’s third inning, he laced an opposite-field, two-run double to left field, good for a 4-0 lead.
These types of stats aren’t easily traceable, but Quiggle now has 10 RBI over his last two games, which figures to be some kind of record. If there was ever a time for him to start sizzling, well, this was it.
“Kona plays outstanding right-field defense too,” Chukars manager Billy Gardner Jr. said.
For Idaho Falls, Friday amounted the latest chapter in a book titled The Pitching Is Improving. Nick Floyd, who has recently transitioned from the bullpen to the starting rotation because starter Eric Brodkowitz retired to join the Israeli National Team, turned in six sharp innings on Thursday. Dubsky kept that going. Both came at critical junctures, too, which will only embolden a Chukars team that has sometimes languished in the pitching department this season.
Which prompts a question: How have things turned around?
Ahead of Idaho Falls’ crucial second half, which begins Saturday with a three-game road series against Ogden, Dubsky paused for a moment.
Then, as scattered conversations and an idling bus soundtracked the night, he offered this: “I think guys don’t put too much pressure on each other. If the starter has a bad outing, it’s realizing, ‘Hey, that happens. We have a bullpen. We can pick you up.’ The next starter has always seemed to pick them up, give the bullpen a little rest.
“When we got here, we had a very short spring training. So getting in that routine — lifting, running, doing all your stuff to prepare yourself. Now, it’s come to fruition, and everyone’s prepared.”