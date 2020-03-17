Boys basketball coaches are asked to submit final season stats, including scoring, rebounds, FG shooting, 3-point shooting, FT shooting, assists, steals and blocks. Please email to prsports@postregister.com by noon on March 21.
News Trending Today
-
School closures, delays and changes across eastern Idaho
-
One killed, two hospitalized in crash south of Idaho Falls
-
Multi-agency narcotics investigation results in federal indictment of four eastern Idahoans
-
First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County
-
Shelley basketball coach Wally Foster resigns
-
Blackfoot convenes COVID-19 consortium
-
Stone, Jack
-
Message from the Mayor: City of Ammon changes for public health
-
Citing Tapp's potential lawsuit, prosecutor withdraws from Dripps case
-
Idaho reports 3 additional cases of COVID-19, for a total of 5