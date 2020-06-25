BLACKFOOT -- The Eastern Idaho State Fair board voted Thursday night to proceed with the 2020 fair, scheduled Sept. 4-12 in Blackfoot.
Board members and EISF Manager Brandon Bird met with Bingham County commissioners and Blackfoot city representatives including Mayor Marc Carroll in a meeting that lasted about 3 1/2 hours before the board voted 4-2 in favor of proceeding with the fair.
Bingham County board member Justin Oleson gave the motion "to proceed forward as a traditional fair."
"A decision was made and we are excited to have the community share in this great event," Bird said after the meeting. "We will do everything we can to make this year's fair safe and enjoyable for the people attending."
The meeting was contentious at times. Carroll spoke strongly against having the fair go on this year, saying he would execute emergency protocol if he had to assuming the board does not provide a satisfactory plan to maintain health standards with social distancing.
Board members were told later that the Blackfoot city council could call an emergency meeting to overrule the mayor should he take that action.
A statement on the EISF website says, "The Eastern Idaho State Fair is monitoring the continued developments and actions relating to COVID-19. We support these efforts to protect the public and hope for a quick return to normal operations. Efforts in preparation for the 2020 Fair and summer events are still in full swing. This year our annual Fair dates are Sept. 4-12. No changes have been made to our schedule of events as of this point, but these events are being carefully reviewed weekly, and updated information will be shared as soon as it becomes available.
"The staff at the Eastern Idaho State Fair would like the public to know that we are taking the necessary measures to protect our patrons as well as our staff. If you have reason to be on the Fairgrounds, please be sure to practice proper social distancing procedures."
Further details on Thursday's board meeting will appear on the Bingham County Chronicle's website Friday and in Sunday's print edition.