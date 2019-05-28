The Elite Revolution soccer team placed second at the Colorado Showcase Tournament in Denver this past weekend.
The team, with players from St Anthony, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho Falls and Shelley, scored five goals and only surrendered one goal during the entire tournament. Roberto Avila scored two goals, Emmanuel Garcia scored one goal, Juan Quiroz scored one goal and David Resendiz scored one goal. It was the fourth time this season that Elite Revolution has received winning medals, including the Las Vegas Mayor's Cup, Adult Men's Latino League, Performance Cup in Boise and Canyon Rim Classic in Twin Falls.