Several people called dispatch Saturday morning to report a young bull elk moving through neighborhoods on the West side near the airport. The elk was first reported on Carmel Street, then Broadway and Grandview beginning around 6:00 a.m.
IFPD officers tracked him down in the area of N Skyline Drive and Federal Way near Fed Ex and the Idaho Falls airport. Officers kept an eye on the elk and contained him in the area until an Idaho Fish and Game Officer could arrive. The elk was safely tranquilized and has been released back into the wild no worse for wear from his adventure.
Idaho Fish and Game Upper Snake has a great video on their Facebook page of the elk being released back into the wild. A photo is attached of our officers with the elk.